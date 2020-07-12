2020 July 12 14:19

Coast Guard halts 2 illegal charters near Star Island

The U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) says it has terminated the voyages of two pleasure crafts, with a total 28 people aboard, Friday, that were operating as illegal charters in the vicinity of Star Island.



While on patrol, a Coast Guard Station Miami Beach 33-foot Special Purpose Craft-Law Enforcement boat crew conducted a boarding of the 75-foot pleasure craft, Lady H and the 78-foot pleasure craft, Own the Night, and discovered four violations.



“Illegal charters can be dangerous especially with unqualified and untrained operators who are unaware of what to do in maritime emergency situations, which puts your life and those of your friends and family in danger,” said Petty Officer 1st Class Trey Nuniz, a Coast Guard boarding officer. “Before you step aboard a vessel ask to see the captain’s credentials and to see their vessel’s certificate of inspection so you can ensure the vessel has all the required safety equipment required aboard in case of an emergency.”



Owners and operators of illegal charter vessels can face maximum civil penalties of: $60,000 or over for illegal passenger-for-hire-operations. Charters that violate a Captain of the Port Order can face over $95,000.