  • 2020 July 12 16:21

    Carnival Corp announces change in leadership team

    Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) today announced two important moves within its global leadership team as part of the company's broader efforts to enhance operations and best prepare the organization for the eventual resumption of cruising.

    Gus Antorcha, currently chief operations officer for Carnival Cruise Line, has been named president of Holland America Line, effective immediately. Antorcha will report directly to Stein Kruse, group CEO of Holland America Group and Carnival UK.

    Neil Palomba, currently president of the company's Italy-based Costa Cruises, has been named executive vice president and chief operations officer for Carnival Cruise Line, effective immediately, reporting directly to Christine Duffy, president of the brand. During Palomba's transition, the Costa Cruises leadership team will continue to report to Michael Thamm, CEO of Costa Group and Carnival Asia.

    "As part of our ongoing efforts to continue enhancing our global operations, these moves clearly demonstrate the depth and strength of our leadership team," said Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corporation. "We are using this pause in guest operations to evaluate every aspect of our business, including our leadership structures, and make changes where appropriate to improve our business. Gus and Neil are both proven and strategic leaders within our organization, and we are looking forward to their contributions and success in these new roles as we position our company and our brands for a bright future."

    Antorcha will lead one of Carnival Corporation's most storied brands, Holland America Line, an award-winning, premium cruise line known for immersive, authentic experiences onboard and shoreside. In this role, he will guide Holland America Line's return to cruise operations and plans for future growth, including sales and marketing, revenue management, deployment and itinerary planning, public relations, guest services operations and strategic planning.

    As an industry veteran with over nine years of service at Carnival Cruise Line, Antorcha held several key leadership roles supporting the brand's continued growth and popularity amongst cruisers. Prior to becoming chief operations officer, Antorcha served as Carnival Cruise Line's executive vice president, guest services, responsible for onboard operations, and senior vice president, guest commerce. He previously served as a partner and managing director for Boston Consulting Group.

    Palomba assumes the role of chief operations officer for Carnival Corporation's namesake and largest brand, Carnival Cruise Line. In this role, his responsibilities include oversight of all hotel operations, guest services, guest commerce and guest care.

    Since February 2015, Palomba has led Costa Cruises, with responsibility for managing all aspects of the brand, including strategy, product design, guest care, sales, marketing, revenue management and fleet deployment, among others. Under his leadership, Costa Cruises introduced its "Italy's Finest" brand positioning, debuted a number of guest and onboard experience innovations, and launched Costa Smeralda, the brand's first cruise ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).  

    Prior to becoming president of Costa Cruises, Palomba served as the brand's senior vice president, hotel operations and guest experience beginning in January 2014. Previously, he held multiple leadership positions in the cruise industry, working up to corporate operating officer for a global cruise line, following multiple onshore and onboard roles, including positions in the hotel and deck departments on board a cruise ship and rising to serve as a second officer.

    About Carnival Corporation & plc
    Carnival Corporation & plc is one of the world's largest leisure travel companies with a portfolio of nine of the world's leading cruise lines. With operations in North America, Australia, Europe and Asia, its portfolio features Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK) and Cunard.

