2020 July 11 15:28

Cox Powertrain celebrates as first 300hp diesel outboards roll off the production line ready for delivery

There has been a great deal of excitement at Cox headquarters these last few weeks. The production line has been in full flow with Cox’s team of engineers working around the clock to meet their next big milestone. This week Cox watched the first ever production CXO300 diesel outboards come off the assembly line, ready to leave the factory to their global network of distributors. This was a defining moment for everyone at Cox, one which many of the team have been working towards over the past 13 years.



Cox’s distributors have been eagerly awaiting the delivery of their first CXO300 outboard engines so that they can begin their on-the-water customer demonstrations. Cox distributor Sime Darby, Singapore, will take delivery of the very first production outboards, with deliveries to Gulf Yachts, Qatar, and Diesel Power, Sweden following shortly after.



Mr. Alan Ow, Managing Director of Tractors Machinery International, a subsidiary of Sime Darby Industrial said, “The release of the CXO300 has been highly anticipated and we are excited to share in the joy with Cox Powertrain. There is a big demand among commercial boat owners in our region to install diesel outboard motors on their boats due to the increased safety factors, higher performance and a longer equipment life span.”



With high interest from the commercial market for diesel outboards, Cox distributor Diesel Power are planning a roadshow tour in Sweden and Germany to introduce the CXO300 to these markets, providing insight into what the diesel outboard has to offer.



Peter Nauwerck, Managing Director, Diesel Power said, “We are very honoured to be one of the first in line for this revolutionary new engine in Europe. Having invested in both personnel and equipment, we are all set to bring the CXO300 to the market. The first engine we receive, will be put to work on our demo RIB boat, replacing the pre-production engine we tested thoroughly last year. Our “Cox Roadshow” will then tour Sweden and Germany, so that customers and potential clients can experience the power and performance of the CXO300 first-hand.”



The sophisticated assembly facility at Cox Powertrain’s headquarters is designed to produce up to one engine per hour at full capacity. Cox has applied industry best practice at all stages of the design, manufacture, and test process to ensure global success of the engine and the brand and are confident the CXO300 will be well-received by the market.