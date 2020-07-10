2020 July 10 18:01

Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 6M’2020 fell by 14.2% YoY

The port's container throughput fell by 13.2%

In January-June 2020, the Port of HaminaKotka (Finland) handled 7.8 million tonnes of cargo (-14.2%, year-on-year). According to the port authorities, handling of export cargo fell by 14.4% to 6.02 million tonnes including 1.15 million tonnes of paper (-17.3%), 816,136 tonnes of wood pulp (-11.6%), 1.3 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+12.5%) and 1.1 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-5.9%).

Handling of import cargo fell by 13.9% to 1.78 million tonnes including 484,262 tonnes of ran wood (-25.6%), 382,135 tonnes of general cargo (-24.7%), 555,911 tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+7%) and 203,246 tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-15.6%).

In the reporting period, transit traffic climbed by 2.8% to 2.39 million tonnes, while coastal traffic fell by 85.9% to 62,350 tonnes.



Container throughput fell by 13.2% to 306,956 TEUs.



Vessel traffic fell by 20.3% to 1,285 units.



The Port of Kotka is some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2019, the port handled 18.1 million tonnes of cargo.