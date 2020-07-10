2020 July 10 17:38

Information on the seaport of Murmansk changed in the Register of Russian Seaports

Two berths with the total length of almost 520 meters have been included in the port

Under Rosmorrechflot Resolution No. ZD-161-r of May 22, 2020, data on the seaport of Murmansk in the Register of Russian Seaports has been amended.

The corrections are related to including two berths with the total length of almost 520 meters into the sea terminal designed for complete servicing of the fleet, vessel layup and general cargo transshipment.

In addition, the Register received corrections to the capacity of sea terminals in the seaport of Murmansk and to the data on the areas of indoor and outdoor storage sites.

Earlier, under Rosmorrechflot Resolution No. ZD-212-r of June 3, 2019 data on the seaport of Murmansk in the Register of Russian Seaports had also been changed.

Under the relevant resolution, the list of operators of sea terminals in the seaport of Murmansk has been expanded by including a new organization, which carries out its activities in the sea terminal for complete servicing of the fleet, cargo layup and transshipment. For its part, the terminal renewed the list of berth capacities in the seaport of Murmansk.

The Murmansk Branch has 26 berths in the seaport of Murmansk that makes 23% of the total number of berths in the seaport. The length of the berth wall is over 4.4 km, which makes 33.3% of the total length of berths in the seaport.

Over five months of the year 2020 about 9.5 million tons of cargoes have been transshipped on the berths of the Murmansk Branch, which makes 38.7% of the total amount of transshipment in the seaport of Murmansk.

Among berths of the Murmansk Branch in the seaport, seventeen berths have been leased out to operators of sea terminals subject to the standard due process. Seven berths are directly used by the Murmansk Branch, and two berths are available to be leased out to concerned organizations.

More information on the terms and the procedure for leasing out berths of the Murmansk Branch, as well as property of the branch in the seaport of Murmansk, isavailable in the section “Property Lease of the Murmansk Branch”.