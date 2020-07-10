2020 July 10 16:52

Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 3.3%

Coal accounted for 50.2% of the total loading

Russian Railways says that loading of Russia’s export cargo bound for domestic ports totaled 157.2 million tonnes in January-June 2020, up 3.3%, year-on-year.



In the reporting period, loading of export cargo to the ports of the North-West Region totaled about 64.7 million tonnes (+0.4%), to the port of the Southern Region - about 38.1 million tonnes (+3.5%), to the port of the Far East Region – 54.4 million tonnes (+6.7%).



Coal accounted for 50.2%, oil cargo – 25.9%, ferrous metal – 7.4%, fertilizers – 6.2%.



In the reporting period, loading of export coal grew by 1.5% to some 79 million tonnes including about 45.3 million tonnes of coal bound for the Far East ports (+4.1%), over 25.5 million tonnes - for the North-West ports (-6.8%), over 8.1 million tonnes - for the southern ports (+18%).



Loading of oil cargo exceeded 40.7 million tonnes (flat, year-on-year) including 13.7 million tonnes to the southern ports (-13.1%), 22.8 million tonnes - to the north-western ports (+6.9%), over 4.2 million tonnes – to the Far East ports (+17%).