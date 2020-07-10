2020 July 10 15:30

Volga Shipping Company delivered project cargo to the Caspian Sea

The equipment is intended for construction of a large petrochemical complex in Kazakhstan

Volga Shipping Company has completed the project on delivery of equipment by river-sea going vessels to the construction site of a large petrochemical complex in Kazakhstan.

The delivery commenced in early April with the beginning of navigation on inland water ways of Russia’s Southern Federal District.

Six Neva-Leader vessels of Project RSD49 (built in 2012-2013) were involved to transport equipment from the Bulgarian port of Varna to the port of Bautino on the Caspian Sea.

Average shipload was about 360 tonnes with the total weight of the project cargo of approximately 3,000 tonnes.

The delivery of equipment for construction of the petrochemical complex on the Caspian Sea was completed by the vessels of Volga Shipping Company in late June.

Established in 1843 and incorporated in 1999, Volga Shipping Company is Russia’s oldest shipping enterprise.

The range of services offered by Volga Shipping Company includes: transportation of dry bulk, general, liquid bulk and project cargo along inland water ways of Russia by river-sea and international routes.

The fleet under operational management of the company numbers 236 units with a total deadweight exceeding 1.4 million tonnes.