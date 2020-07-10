2020 July 10 14:48

Throughput of Russian seaports in HI’2020 grew by 0.1% Y-o-Y

Ports of the Caspian Basin show the highest growth of throughput

In January-June 2020, Russian seaports handled 410.4 million tonnes, up 0.1% year-on-year, says the Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot).

In the reporting period, handling of dry bulk cargo grew by 2.8% to 185.70 million tonnes while handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 2.1% to 224.70 million tonnes in absolute terms.

Seaports of the Arctic Basin handled 46.85 million tonnes (-9.3%) including 13.09 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-12.2%) and 33.76 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-8.1%).

Seaports of the Baltic Basin handled 127.92 million tonnes (-1.7%) including 54.13 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-2.4%) and 73.79 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-1.1%).

Seaports of the Azov-Don Basin handled 122.76 million tonnes (+2.9%) including 47.94 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+14.6%) and 74.82 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (-3.5%).

The highest growth was again demonstrated by the ports of the Caspian Basin, up 17.9% to 4.18 million tonnes including 1.81 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+34.8%) and 2.37 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+7.6%).

Seaports of the Far East Basin handled 108.68 million tonnes (+3.0%) including 68.71 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+2.4%) and 39.97 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+3.9%).

Arctic and Baltic ports having stronger logistic links with the European market decreased their half-year throughput which is attributed by the industry experts to the effect of the “pandemic” period of global and local economy with the closure of many national borders, suspension of companies’ activities, fall of the demand and export prices for energy in the leading markets.