  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 10 16:03

    Port of Marseille to maintain €57 million in investments to stimulate the recovery

    The Port of Marseille Fos is determined to support the port economy, undeterred by the exceptional global pandemic situation in H1 2020, which slowed the Port of Marseille Fos’ activity and resulted in a 15 % drop in traffic overall. To stimulate the recovery, the Port of Marseille Fos Supervisory Board has decided to maintain €57 million in investments and support its customers affected by the global health crisis, the company said in its release.

    2019 was a dynamic year for the Port of Marseille Fos with growth of 6 % to the end of November, which consolidated its leading position in France. By the beginning of March, the consequences of the Covid 19 health crisis on traffic were already being felt, particularly on container traffic as a result of the lockdowns in Asia. Consequently, for three months, all business sectors were impacted, with a drop in the number of calls and volumes on both cargo and passengers.

    Overall, port traffic was 33.6 million metric tons - a shortfall of 5.9 million metric tons on H1 2019. Port of Marseille Fos traffic reflects the slump in consumption and the standstill in certain types of production. The number of TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) the Port of Marseille Fos handled fell by 17 % over the first six months of the year. The halt in vehicle sales caused a 23 % drop in car import and export flows and plunged the steel sector into crisis, leading to a 23 % reduction in bulk steel imports. Border closures and lockdowns brought passenger activity to a halt. Over the six-month period, compared to 2019, there were 59% fewer regular ferry line passengers and 84% fewer cruise passengers.

    Nevertheless, some less affected sectors maintained their dynamism. From the beginning of the year, there was a notable increase of almost 21 % in cereal trade in the dry bulk segment. On liquid bulk, the H1 2020 figures confirm that, with an increase of 2% since January, the Port of Marseille Fos is well positioned on bio-fuel and liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports and exports.

    As the process of leaving lockdown moves forward in Europe, port activities have been picking up again. Towards the end of June, there were some positive signs which meant steel product and breakbulk exports bounced back, respectively by 2 % and 6 % on 2019. On liquid bulk, imports of crude oil and refined products are beginning to move up in line with the recovery in economic activity. Exports of bulk food products continue to grow and imports of coal and bauxite are recovering sharply. Finally, on general cargo (containers, roll-on/roll-off vessels), the fall in volumes compared with 2019 is less marked, a sign of the recovery in activity.

    The Fos-Graveleau rail link project, which consists of connecting the Eurofos and Seayard container terminals to improve train traffic, involves a commitment of €22 million on an operation involving several phases; it is scheduled to go into service in 2023. Monaco Marine's harbour development (yacht repair), to be equipped with a 6,000 metric ton boat lift by 2022, is continuing.

    “The Port of Marseille Fos has a major role to play in the region's economic recovery. The Supervisory Board has decided to maintain 2020 investments at €57 million by means of a €35 million loan. This is possible because the Port has a healthy financial position and has been growing for a number of years", explained Jean-Marc Forneri, Chairman of the Port of Marseille Fos Supervisory Board.

    The Distriport logistics area, located near the container terminals, is transforming, confirming the attractiveness of France's leading port for logistics and freight transport players: During the lockdown, Virtuo and the Port of Marseille Fos finalized the sale of two plots on Distriport, for the construction of a multi-customer park of nearly 70,000 m² on a logistics area of 14 hectares. Médiaco Vrac is pursuing its development projects in the area, building 70,000 m² of warehousing on a 14-hectare site, in addition to an existing 34,000 m² building with a rail branch line. Work was launched in early 2020 for delivery of the site in March 2021, despite the pandemic.

    Krown and the Chevallier Group are building a 60,000 m² warehouse on a 14-hectare site, again with rail connection to Distriport. Work began at the end of 2019, for delivery before the end of 2020. The construction of the complex is operated by Novelige (Vinci Group).Not forgetting Eurofos’ new gantry and hybrid straddle carriers, Meditourbe's photovoltaic panels, the second Interxion datacenter MRS3 in the Port of Marseille Fos, Med Europe's reefer sockets and more.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Marseille Fos  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 10

19:08 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean
18:30 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
18:04 HHLA implements machine learning for the first time to increase productivity
18:01 Port of HaminaKotka throughput in 6M’2020 fell by 14.2% YoY
17:38 Information on the seaport of Murmansk changed in the Register of Russian Seaports
17:13 Thun Tankers takes delivery of the fifth L-class at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard
16:52 Russian Railways: Loading of export cargo bound for domestic ports up 3.3%
16:33 Valenciaport reaffirms its leadership as the first Spanish port at UNCTAD index
16:03 Port of Marseille to maintain €57 million in investments to stimulate the recovery
15:43 DNV GL launch support for new Dynamic Positioning system failure guideline enabling quicker and cost effective implementation
15:30 Volga Shipping Company delivered project cargo to the Caspian Sea
15:13 COVID-19 causes problems for implementing EU legislation - BIMCO
14:48 Throughput of Russian seaports in HI’2020 grew by 0.1% Y-o-Y
14:23 Wärtsilä simulator complex delivered to enhance operations at the Training and Education Office of the Indonesian National Police
14:03 Port of Oakland imports up 1.9 percent in June 2020
13:44 Onezhsky Shipyard delivers hybrid workboats Anatoly Klimov and Victor Vorotylo (video)
13:22 Governments of 12 countries pledge action for seafarers at crucial crew change summit
13:19 GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of three new LNG carriers
13:01 Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard commenced making hull of yet another minesweeper of Project 12700, Aleksandrit
12:38 Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 12.7% in HI’2020
12:13 Nuclear-powered icebreakers of Rosatomflot assisted 462 ship calls in winter-spring navigation season
11:35 Construction commences on Austal's largest ever ferry
11:04 GIWACAF launches webinar series on oil spill preparedness and response
10:46 FSUE “Rosmorport” takes award-winning place in the annual sailing regatta
10:32 LR to develop structural digital twin for Bluewater FPSO Glas Dowr
10:22 Rosmorport changes tariffs on berth assignment services in Astrakhan and Olya seaports
09:59 Bunker prices are slightly up at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:37 Oil prices decrease amid concern over demand recovery rates
09:20 Baltic Dry Index as of July 9
09:11 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 10

2020 July 9

19:03 OOCL receives Gold Award from the HKAEE for the fourth time
18:10 Aquila Power Catamarans announce a luxuriously versatile new model
17:55 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Sailor to operate on Paldiski-Kapellskär Route from Sunday
17:31 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:28 Port of Rotterdam to start trial with PIN-free container handling
17:18 Damen holds keel-laying for Port of Auckland’s fully electric RSD-E Tug 2513
17:12 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Selina with ST Shipping
16:44 "K" Line participates in JV for FPSO owning and chartering business offshore Brazil
16:23 Jan De Nul Group has started offshore installation activities in Taiwan
16:06 Port of Liepaja throughput in 6M’2020 fell by 15.6% Y-o-Y
15:48 Russia remains in Paris MOU’s White List
15:24 PD Ports submit response to national Freeport consultation
15:03 Khabarovsk Territory Governor Sergey Furgal detained by officials of Russia’s Investigative Committee
14:39 Aibel awarded Oseberg portfolio agreement
13:47 Ukraine is still on Paris MOU’s Black List
13:22 MOL announces joint development of energy-saving rudder
12:50 Container shipments on Russian Railways’ network up 15% in 1H 2020
12:17 Cargo transhipment in North Sea Port falls by more than 11% in first half of year
12:07 ABB teams up with Yinson on offshore oil and gas project in Brazil
11:20 FPSO operators could save £15 million per asset on maintenance
10:42 The CMA CGM Group commits to fight illicit trafficking in protected species and tightens its shipment control procedures
10:10 Unifeeder contracts We4Sea for fleetwide vessel performance monitoring
09:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 09
09:29 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 8

2020 July 8

18:11 Carnival Cruise Line sets ship delivery changes and related deployment plans
17:50 POWERGLOBE seeks for 10 years LNG vessel charter-agreement
17:27 Maritime partners unveil Autonomous Guard Vessel
17:03 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for August 2020
16:48 SaR operation in Singapore: man overboard incident