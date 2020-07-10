2020 July 10 17:13

Thun Tankers takes delivery of the fifth L-class at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

Thun Tankers took delivery of the fifth L-class, Thun Lundy, at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard (former known as AVIC Dingheng) in China, the company said in its release.

Just like her sister ships - Thun Lidkoping, Thun London, Thun Liverpool & Thun Liffey - she will enter the Gothia Tanker Alliance network. On Tuesday 7th July, Thun Tankers took delivery of the 18,650-deadweight product tanker “Thun Lundy”. This L-class vessel is the last in a series of five resource efficient, high quality tankers built by China Merchants Jinling Shipyard Dingheng CO Ltd in China.

The L-class series have been designed and developed in-house, using the Erik Thun group’s long experience of building sustainable, high quality vessels. Focus on environmental care, new regulations and customers’ needs has been key in the design and building process of this vessel type. Erik Thun Group and Thun Tankers would like to specifically thank the vessel ́s crew, the team in MF Shipping Group and the yard for their efforts to complete and successfully deliver the “Thun Lundy”. The new tanker will enter into the Gothia Tanker Alliance network with crewing and technical management done by MF Shipping Group.