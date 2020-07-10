  The version for the print

    Onezhsky Shipyard delivers hybrid workboats Anatoly Klimov and Victor Vorotylo (video)

    The boat are intended for operation in Vanino port

    Petrozavodsk, Karelia based Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard has completed sea trials and delivered two workboats of Project ST23WIM-H.

    The ships with parallel hybrid propulsion plants are named Anatoly Klimov and Victor Vorotylo. They will be operated by FSUE Rosmorport in Vanino port.

    The ship of ST23WIM-H design equipped with a hybrid propulsion plant is intended for surveying the condition of waterways, delivery of commissions and crews, examination and environmental monitoring of water areas, participation in rescue operations, transportation of pilots (if necessary) and pilotage services. The boat can be operated round the year in non-freezing seas and in during summer periods in freezing seas.

    The ships can operate round the year in non-freezing seas and in summer period in freezing seas with mild climate (air temperature between -20 °С and +35 °С; water temperature between -2 °С and +15 °С).

    The main power plant including the electric propulsion motor lets the ship move without involving main engines at a speed of up to 6 knots and without involving diesel generators at maximum speed.

    The ship design was developed by MT-GROUP LLC.

    Both workboats were laid down on 16 January 2019 and launched in the beginning of 2020.

    Key characteristics of the ship: LOA – 25.7 m; BOA – 6.8 m; draft – 1.8 m; speed - 1-12+ knots; crew/special personnel – 2/10; endurance - 5 days.

    Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) was founded in 2002 on the basis of ship repair facilities of the Belomorsky-Onezhsky Shipping Company, formed in 1944. In 2011, after the enterprise management dismissal the shipyard production was suspended and was followed by the firm’s bankruptcy procedure. In late 2014 the enterprise was transferred to the state ownership with FSUE Rosmorport as the yard Founder and resumed its shipbuilding and ship repair business.

    Read more about the shipyard’s order portfolio, modernization and construction of fishing ships in IAA PortNews’  interview with Vladimir Maizus, General Director of Onezhsky Shipyard >>>>

  RSS   Subscription

