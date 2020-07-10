2020 July 10 15:43

DNV GL launch support for new Dynamic Positioning system failure guideline enabling quicker and cost effective implementation

DNV GL’s Noble Denton marine services team has launched new support to help vessel operators to understand and implement new guidelines for identifying all possible consequences and failures of Dynamic Positioning (DP) systems, published by the Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF), the company said in its release.



OCIMF, a global voluntary association, providing expertise in the safe and environmentally responsible transport and handling of hydrocarbons, has released an information paper on assurance of dynamic positioning (DP) system failure mode and effects analysis (FMEAs). This seeks to improve the process of identifying all possible consequences and failures of DP systems. Entitled 'Dynamic Positioning Failure Mode and Effects Analysis Assurance Framework, Risk-based Guidance’, it is a long-awaited resource for DP vessel owners.

In 2002 following a series of DP incidents in the UK sector of the North Sea, industry concerns were raised about the safety and reliability of DP vessels. Following a comprehensive review by the UK Health and Safety Executive, it was apparent that guidance was not being implemented or adhered to consistently across the supply chain. The paper aims to improve the assurance of DP FMEA quality by setting out how relevant information should be presented, in a prescribed format.

DNV GL’s Noble Denton marine services worked with a large group of industry stakeholders including, classification societies, vessel owners and DP industry bodies to develop the guidance.

OCIMF members choosing to implement the information paper will seek to gain compliance with its requirements whilst delivering DP vessel services.

It is anticipated that the task of preparing and submitting the document to OCIMF will not prove to be onerous for vessel owners who already have a DP system FMEA aligned with industry best practice. In some instances, external assistance may be required to meet the requirements and DNV GL can assist those having difficulty following the technical requirements. Using DNV GL’s DP experts will ensure vessel operators a quicker and therefore more cost efficient route to assurance and reduce their company’s risks.