    Wärtsilä simulator complex delivered to enhance operations at the Training and Education Office of the Indonesian National Police

    The technology group Wärtsilä in cooperation with PT MultiIntegra (Wärtsilä’s local representative in Indonesia) have successfully supplied the marine simulator complex to the Marine Police Education and Training Center under Indonesian National Police Education Agency (Lemdikpol), the company said in its release.

    The project consists of specifically designed and developed ship model for Marine Police’s training with the possibilities for extension and expansion of advanced technological system in the near future. The simulator complex has been in operation since November 2019 and after fine-tuning has been handed over to the client in May 2020. The contract was signed between Posco International Korea and PT MultiIntegra in October 2018.

    The highly advanced system by Wärtsilä Voyage consists of three full mission navigation and ship-handling bridges with 180, 270 and 360-degree visualisation, 15-trainee ECDIS simulator classroom, 15-trainee RADAR ARPA simulator classroom, 15-Trainee GMDSS simulator classroom, and full mission engine room simulator integrated with the navigation simulator. Designed to provide trainees with the special skill set to navigate Indonesian marine police vessels, Wärtsilä’s simulators are in full compliance with international standards and regulations.

    Wärtsilä Voyage in brief

    Wärtsilä Voyage transforms how vessels perform their voyage by leveraging the latest digital technologies, to deliver a step-change in safety, efficiency, reliability and emissions. By combining bridge systems, cloud data management, data services, decision support tools, and access to real-time information, Voyage collaborates in creating the digital ecosystem of the future.

    Wärtsilä in brief:

    Wärtsilä is a global leader in smart technologies and complete lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. By emphasising sustainable innovation, total efficiency and data analytics, Wärtsilä maximises the environmental and economic performance of the vessels and power plants of its customers. In 2019, Wärtsilä’s net sales totalled EUR 5.2 billion with approximately 19,000 employees. The company has operations in over 200 locations in more than 80 countries around the world. Wärtsilä is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

