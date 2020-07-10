2020 July 10 13:19

GTT receives an order from Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding for the tank design of three new LNG carriers

GTT has received, in June, an order from the Chinese shipyard Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding (Group) Co. Ltd. for the tank design of three new LNG Carriers (LNGC) on behalf of the Chinese ship-owner COSCO Shipping, the company said in its release.

Each vessel will offer a capacity of 174,000 m3. GTT will design the tanks of the vessels, which will be fitted with the NO96 L03+ membrane containment system, a technology developed by GTT. The delivery of the vessels is planned between the fourth quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023.