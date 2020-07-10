2020 July 10 13:01

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard commenced making hull of yet another minesweeper of Project 12700, Aleksandrit

The process of liquid composite moulding will take about two days



Saint-Petersburg, Russia based Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard (a company of the United Shipbuilding Corporation) says it has commenced liquid composite moulding of the eighth hull under the project on building a series of Project 12700, Aleksandrit, minesweepers.



The process will take about two days.



The ceremony of laying down the ship that is to be named after Rear Admiral Lev Chernavin, soviet submarine officer, commander of the submarine forces of the Northern Fleet, has been scheduled for 24 July 2020.

This mine countermeasures vessel of Project 12700 was designed by Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau (a company of United Shipbuilding Corporation) for RF Navy. The ship of the new generation features the most advanced technology and naval architecture and marine engineering, the world's largest monolithic hull of fiber-glass plastic made by the vacuum infusion method. Monolithic hulls fabricated from glass-reinforced plastic feature higher strength and survivability compared to steel hulls. They also have lower mass and longer life cycle (over 30 years).

Key characteristics: displacement - 890 t, length – about 62 m, breadth – about 10 m, speed at full displacement – 16 knots, crew – 44.

Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard JSC, a part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation, was set up in 1912. The shipyard has built over 600 warships and vessels for the Russian Navy and foreign customers (13 countries worldwide). Currently, the shipyard builds missile boats, trawlers, passenger and work vessels for various purposes and is about to start the large-scale construction of mine warships of the new generation for the Russian Navy and foreign countries. Today, the shipyard is the leader of composite shipbuilding in Russia and the only plant in the country to build warships and civil vessels of 4 types of materials: composite materials, shipbuilding steel, nonmagnetic steel, aluminum and fiberglass. The shipyard has mastered the technology of building hulls of composite materials through vacuum infusion method.

