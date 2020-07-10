2020 July 10 12:38

Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fishing Port fell by 12.7% in HI’2020

Handling of fish products also showed a negative dynamics

In January-June 2020, Murmansk Sea Fishing Port JSC handled 101,300 tonnes of cargo, which is 12.7% less, year-on-year, says the stevedoring company.

In the reporting period, handling of fish product fell by 6.5% to 76,800 tonnes.

In June, the company’s throughput fell by 14.8% to 21,900 tonnes including 17,000 tonnes of fish (-15.8%). In June, the port handled 46 fishing ships.

Murmansk Sea Fishing Port specializes in handling cargo from fishing boats, mother ships and reefer ships. It also transships packaged, palleted and loose cargo, as well as general cargo of commercial and military use. The company’s quay side is 4.5 km long. It owns port fleet, fleet of lifting equipment, auxiliary equipment, refrigerators, rail facilities and yard engines.