2020 July 10 12:13

Nuclear-powered icebreakers of Rosatomflot assisted 462 ship calls in winter-spring navigation season

Gross tonnage of the assisted ships totaled 31.67 million tonnes

State Corporation “Rosatom” says its subsidiary FSUE Atomflot has summed up the results of the winter-spring navigation season. Between December 2019 and June 2020, the company’s nuclear-powered icebreakers assisted 416 ship calls to Sabetta port under the agreement with Yamal LNG and 46 ship calls to the Arctic Gate terminal.

Gross tonnage of the assisted ships totaled 31.67 million tonnes versus 30.19 million tonnes in the same period of 2018-2019.

“The key operations in the winter-spring navigation season were two very early eastward escortings of the Christophe de Margerie and Vladimir Voronin gas carriers – says Mustafa Kashka, General Director of FSUE Atomflot. – Having completed those voyages, the Yamal icebreaker assisted three more gas carriers: Vladimir Rusanov, Georgy Ushakov and Georgy Brusilov. Extension of the eastward navigation to 9-10 months is a major step of Rosatomflot towards year-round navigation on the Northern Sea Route.”

Nuclear-powered icebreakers Taimyr, Vaygach and 50 Let Pobedy, as well as the nuclear-powered container carrier Sevmorput are currently undergoing annual routine maintenance in Murmansk. Nuclear-powered icebreaker Yamal continues its contracted operations in the NSR waters. This year, the icebreaker will take part in escorting ships delivering cargo to the regions of the Far North and equated localities.

