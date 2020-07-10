2020 July 10 11:04

GIWACAF launches webinar series on oil spill preparedness and response

The Global initiative for West, Central and Southern Africa, GIWACAF works alongside 22 partner countries in Africa to strengthen their national capacities for preparedness and response to oil spills, IMO said in its release. In order to continue to improve the level of preparedness during the pandemic, GIWACAF has launched a series of webinar to keep providing capacity-building activities and best practices to its stakeholders and beyond. The webinars began in June and will run monthly through to August.

This series address issues ranging from the international regulatory framework to shoreline and at-se​a response techniques, all in order to protect the marine and shoreline environment. All webinars will be delivered in English and French and live events will be recorded and made available on the GIWACAF website.

The webinars include interventions from many experts from organizations such as Cedre, ITOPF, OSRL and IMO. The GIWACAF project supports implementation of IMO’s International Convention on Oil Pollution Preparedness, Response and Cooperation (OPRC 1990), which promotes industry-government cooperation and encourages them to work together to address core elements of effective preparedness and response to an oil spill.