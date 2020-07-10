2020 July 10 10:46

FSUE “Rosmorport” takes award-winning place in the annual sailing regatta

Fast yachts of Class J70 were involved in the competitions

FSUE “Rosmorport” says it took award-winning place in the annual sailing regatta. The regatta timed to the celebrations marking the Day of Maritime and Inland Fleet Workers was held in the water area of the Khimki water storage basin. Ten teams, which represented enterprises of the transport sector, showed their skills in handling the sails.

The regatta involved the team of FSUE “Rosmorport” consisting of four people: adviser to the General Director Sergei Dadyka, head of the fleet management department Vladimir Vinogradov, chief specialist of the icebreaker fleet management department Yulia Krugliy, and chief specialist of the auxiliary and training fleet management department Yevgeny Yerzikov.

The competitions were held on fast yachts of Class J70. They are capable of topping out at 20 knots (26 km/h). The National Sailing League, the key project of the Russian Yachting Federation, is held on such boats. Each sailing ship has four crewmembers and a skipper. The distance varies from 1 to 2.5 miles (1.85-4.6 km) depending on the capacity of wind and its direction.

The program of the competitions included four fascinating races. The FSUE “Rosmorport” team came second in the overall ranking results.