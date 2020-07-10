2020 July 10 10:22

Rosmorport changes tariffs on berth assignment services in Astrakhan and Olya seaports

The FSUE “Rosmorport” Astrakhan Branch reports that tariffs on services rendered by the Astrakhan Branch to provide berths for vessel safe mooring without carrying out loading and unloading operations in the seaports of Astrakhan and Olya have been changed since July 01, 2020.

More information on the amount of new tariffs on the Astrakhan Branch’s services to provide berths for vessel mooring in the seaports of Astrakhan and Olya is available on Rosmorport’s website.