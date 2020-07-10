2020 July 10 09:37

Oil prices decrease amid concern over demand recovery rates

Oil prices fell by 0.78%-0.98%

On 8 July 2020 (07:53, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.78% to $42.02 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery declined by 0.98% to $39.23 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.