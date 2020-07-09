  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 9 19:03

    OOCL receives Gold Award from the HKAEE for the fourth time

    As proof of OOCL’s long-term commitment and achievements in meeting environmental objectives, Hong Kong’s home carrier has once again received the gold trophy in the 2019 Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence (HKAEE) presentation via an online broadcast on July 3, 2020. This is the fourth time that OOCL received this top honor in the Transport and Logistics sector category, the company said in its release.

    The HKAEE is organized by the Environmental Campaign Committee (ECC), Environmental Protection Department of the HKSAR and in conjunction with nine local organizations including business chambers, industry bodies as well as social and environmental groups. As one of the most coveted environmental awards in Hong Kong, the HKAEE recognizes businesses and organizations that showcase leadership in environmental excellence and outstanding achievements. The awards program also fosters benchmarking of companies’ green management towards best practices within their respective sectors and encourage companies to reach higher in their environmental performance and green innovations.

    Over the years, OOCL has consistently been pushing forward with innovative and environmental initiatives while supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) in various aspects of the company’s work. Some of these initiatives include the adoption and development of the latest technologies for operational efficiency, including OOCL’s green investments in the G-Class vessels that allows them to perform 48% better than the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) baseline requirement. Furthermore, in the vast global supply chain network of data that needs to be processed, OOCL’s proprietary AI-facilitated Robo-advisor system can provide greater transparency and time-sensitive information to improve the quality of decisions being made for OOCL’s fleet operations, including the optimization of fuel consumption by taking the best routes as sailing and operational conditions change.

    In terms of emissions reduction, OOCL had successfully moved forward into 2020 to meet the new Sulphur cap requirements as stipulated by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) by primarily switching to the use of clean fuel for its fleet and exploring viable alternatives such as scrubber systems to reduce emissions. In this global initiative by the industry, it is estimated that 85% of Sulphur emissions can be reduced.
     
    About OOCL

    “Orient Overseas Container Line" and “OOCL" are trade names for transportation provided separately by: Orient Overseas Container Line Limited (“OOCLL") and OOCL (Europe) Limited respectively and both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Orient Overseas (International) Limited, a public company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, OOCL is one of the world's largest integrated international container transportation and logistics companies, with over 120 offices in more than 100 major cities. Linking Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Mediterranean, Indian sub-continent, Middle East and Australia/New Zealand, the company offers transportation services to all major east/west trading economies of the world. OOCL is one of the leading international carriers serving China, providing a full range of logistics and transportation services throughout the country. It is also an industry leader in the use of information technology and e-commerce to manage the entire cargo process.

2020 July 9

18:10 Aquila Power Catamarans announce a luxuriously versatile new model
17:55 Tallink Grupp’s vessel Sailor to operate on Paldiski-Kapellskär Route from Sunday
17:31 Bunker prices are flat at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
17:28 Port of Rotterdam to start trial with PIN-free container handling
17:18 Damen holds keel-laying for Port of Auckland’s fully electric RSD-E Tug 2513
17:12 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Selina with ST Shipping
16:44 "K" Line participates in JV for FPSO owning and chartering business offshore Brazil
16:23 Jan De Nul Group has started offshore installation activities in Taiwan
16:06 Port of Liepaja throughput in 6M’2020 fell by 15.6% Y-o-Y
15:48 Russia remains in Paris MOU’s White List
15:24 PD Ports submit response to national Freeport consultation
15:03 Khabarovsk Territory Governor Sergey Furgal detained by officials of Russia’s Investigative Committee
14:39 Aibel awarded Oseberg portfolio agreement
13:47 Ukraine is still on Paris MOU’s Black List
13:22 MOL announces joint development of energy-saving rudder
12:50 Container shipments on Russian Railways’ network up 15% in 1H 2020
12:17 Cargo transhipment in North Sea Port falls by more than 11% in first half of year
12:07 ABB teams up with Yinson on offshore oil and gas project in Brazil
11:20 FPSO operators could save £15 million per asset on maintenance
10:42 The CMA CGM Group commits to fight illicit trafficking in protected species and tightens its shipment control procedures
10:10 Unifeeder contracts We4Sea for fleetwide vessel performance monitoring
09:38 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 09
09:29 Oil market sees mixed price movements
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 8

2020 July 8

18:11 Carnival Cruise Line sets ship delivery changes and related deployment plans
17:50 POWERGLOBE seeks for 10 years LNG vessel charter-agreement
17:27 Maritime partners unveil Autonomous Guard Vessel
17:03 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for August 2020
16:48 SaR operation in Singapore: man overboard incident
16:20 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 6M’2020 grew by 10% Y-o-Y
16:13 Maritime industry calls for EU political leadership on seafarers
15:23 Port of Antwerp total throughput down by 4.9% in H1 2020
14:03 Wärtsilä introduces the system, designed to reliquefy boil-off gas onboard gas carriers and LNG bunker vessels
13:45 RF State Duna adopts a package of laws on privileges in the Arctic
13:12 PD Ports wins major pipeline contract with Global Manufacturer at Hartlepool
12:44 DCSA publishes standards for digital exchange of operational vessel schedules
12:18 Germany takes over HELCOM chairmanship
12:11 Seanergy Maritime announces agreement to acquire a Capesize vessel with prompt delivery
11:55 Russian Fishery Company fleet renewal to reduce carbon footprint by 50%
11:29 Pella Shipyard delivers patrol boat of Project 03160
11:04 Austal delivers first of two 118 metre trimarans to Fred. Olsen Express
10:43 Barcelona Cruise Port obtains the 'Safe Travels' Stamp, as safe infrastructures preventing COVID-19
10:32 Throughput of Rosterminalugol in HI’2020 grew by 10% YoY
10:04 ESPO says EU Taxonomy should align with already defined sectoral sustainability criteria
09:40 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 08
09:23 Bunker prices rose at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of July 7

2020 July 7

18:06 ZIM unveils new digital services
17:49 Great Arctic Regatta started in Saint Petersburg
17:27 Crude exports via Kozmino in HI’2020 grew by 5% YoY
17:02 Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig returning to Johan Sverdrup
16:35 Optimarin successfully completes IMO G8 and USCG test programme
16:12 Alfa Laval takes its service offer to the next level through remote service guidance
15:56 New ferry line Baltic Link launched at the port of Riga
15:28 RF Government allocates RUB 320 million to subsidize shipping companies
15:02 ABP delivers project cargo using North Lincolnshire’s waterways
14:32 Air Liquide and the Port of Rotterdam Authority launch initiative for hydrogen road transport
14:02 Konecranes to deliver mobile harbor crane to new terminal in Trieste