2020 July 9 19:03

OOCL receives Gold Award from the HKAEE for the fourth time

As proof of OOCL’s long-term commitment and achievements in meeting environmental objectives, Hong Kong’s home carrier has once again received the gold trophy in the 2019 Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence (HKAEE) presentation via an online broadcast on July 3, 2020. This is the fourth time that OOCL received this top honor in the Transport and Logistics sector category, the company said in its release.

The HKAEE is organized by the Environmental Campaign Committee (ECC), Environmental Protection Department of the HKSAR and in conjunction with nine local organizations including business chambers, industry bodies as well as social and environmental groups. As one of the most coveted environmental awards in Hong Kong, the HKAEE recognizes businesses and organizations that showcase leadership in environmental excellence and outstanding achievements. The awards program also fosters benchmarking of companies’ green management towards best practices within their respective sectors and encourage companies to reach higher in their environmental performance and green innovations.

Over the years, OOCL has consistently been pushing forward with innovative and environmental initiatives while supporting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) in various aspects of the company’s work. Some of these initiatives include the adoption and development of the latest technologies for operational efficiency, including OOCL’s green investments in the G-Class vessels that allows them to perform 48% better than the Energy Efficiency Design Index (EEDI) baseline requirement. Furthermore, in the vast global supply chain network of data that needs to be processed, OOCL’s proprietary AI-facilitated Robo-advisor system can provide greater transparency and time-sensitive information to improve the quality of decisions being made for OOCL’s fleet operations, including the optimization of fuel consumption by taking the best routes as sailing and operational conditions change.

In terms of emissions reduction, OOCL had successfully moved forward into 2020 to meet the new Sulphur cap requirements as stipulated by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) by primarily switching to the use of clean fuel for its fleet and exploring viable alternatives such as scrubber systems to reduce emissions. In this global initiative by the industry, it is estimated that 85% of Sulphur emissions can be reduced.



About OOCL

“Orient Overseas Container Line" and “OOCL" are trade names for transportation provided separately by: Orient Overseas Container Line Limited (“OOCLL") and OOCL (Europe) Limited respectively and both are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Orient Overseas (International) Limited, a public company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Headquartered in Hong Kong, China, OOCL is one of the world's largest integrated international container transportation and logistics companies, with over 120 offices in more than 100 major cities. Linking Asia, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Mediterranean, Indian sub-continent, Middle East and Australia/New Zealand, the company offers transportation services to all major east/west trading economies of the world. OOCL is one of the leading international carriers serving China, providing a full range of logistics and transportation services throughout the country. It is also an industry leader in the use of information technology and e-commerce to manage the entire cargo process.