    Damen holds keel-laying for Port of Auckland’s fully electric RSD-E Tug 2513

    On 7 th July, in Vietnam, Damen Song Cam Shipyard, together with joint venture partner Song Cam Shipyard hosted a keel-laying ceremony for the electric RSD-E Tug 2513 that Damen is building for the Ports of Auckland, New Zealand.

    The ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Ms. Wendy Matthews, the ambassador of New Zealand to Vietnam and Her Excellency Ms. Elsbeth Akkerman, the ambassador of the Netherlands to Vietnam. Representatives of the Ports of Auckland attended the ceremony remotely via digital communication. Forged in heritage &amp; tradition In keeping with tradition, the ceremony included welding coins to the keel.

    On this occasion, it was decided to weld two New Zealand 20 cent-pieces – thereby marking the year 2020. The coin is a distinctive one in the Spanish flower shape. It features a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on the obverse and, on the reverse, a Maori carving of Pukaki, a chief of the Ngāti Whakaue iwi (tribe). Using two coins allowed both the obverse and reverse sides of the coin to be displayed. Circle of sustainability This is a notable milestone for a very notable vessel – the RSD-E Tug 2513 is the world’s first fully electric tug with 70 tonnes bollard pull.

    It will make an important contribution towards meeting Ports of Auckland’s goal of being a zero emissions operation by 2040. With 80% of electricity in the country already cleanly generated, the tug will complete a green energy cycle in the ports.

    Joris van Tienen general director of Damen Song Cam Shipyard said, “We are very excited to make a start on the construction of this innovative vessel. We are also very proud to be maintaining our schedule during this challenging time when the coronavirus pandemic continues around the world. This is due to the enormous efforts our staff have gone to in order to ensure a safe working environment.”

    The RSD-E Tug 2513 is a fully electric version of Damen’s standard platform, the innovative next generation RSD Tug 2513 – already a very efficient vessel before the development of a fully electric version. Damen has designed this vessel – and the others within its next generation series – with a keen focus on safety, sustainability, reliability and efficiency.

    Following a popular vote in which people were invited to select a name for the new vessel, the Ports of Auckland’s RSD-E Tug 2513 will be named Sparky. Over half of the 8,000 people who participated in the election voted for the name.

    The RSD-E Tug 2513 is just one example of the highly efficient solutions Damen is building as it works towards its goal of becoming the world’s most sustainable shipbuilder. Other examples include the deliveries of fully electric ferries to Denmark, electric and hybrid ferries to Canada and an electric Cutter Suction Dredger.

    Damen Shipyards Group

    Damen Shipyards Group operates 36 shipbuilding and repair yards, employing 13,000 people worldwide. Damen has delivered more than 6,500 vessels in more than 100 countries and delivers around 175 vessels annually to customers worldwide. Based on its unique, standardised ship-design concept Damen is able to guarantee consistent quality. Damen’s focus on standardisation, modular construction and keeping vessels in stock leads to short delivery times, low ‘total cost of ownership’, high resale values and reliable performance. Furthermore, Damen vessels are based on thorough R&amp;D and proven technology. Damen offers a wide range of products, including tugs, workboats, naval and patrol vessels, high speed craft, cargo vessels, dredgers, vessels for the offshore industry, ferries, pontoons and superyachts. For nearly all vessel types Damen offers a broad range of services, including maintenance, spare parts delivery, training and the transfer of (shipbuilding) know-how.

    Damen also offers a variety of marine components, such as nozzles, rudders, winches, anchors, anchor chains and steel works. Damen Shiprepair &amp; Conversion (DSC) has a worldwide network of eighteen repair and conversion yards of which twelve are located in North West Europe. Facilities at the yards include more than 50 floating (and covered) drydocks, including the longest, 420 x 80 metres, and the widest, 405 x 90 metres, as well as slopes, ship lifts and indoor halls. Projects range from the smallest simple repairs through Class’ maintenance to complex refits and the complete conversion of large offshore structures. DSC completes around 1,300 repair and maintenance jobs annually, both at yards as well as in ports and during voyage.

