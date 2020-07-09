2020 July 9 17:55

Tallink Grupp’s vessel Sailor to operate on Paldiski-Kapellskär Route from Sunday

Isabelle rerouted to a new Paldiski-Stockholm route

Tallink Grupp has announced today that the company’s recently acquired ro-pax vessel Sailor will start operating on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route with three weekly departures with Paavo Kõplas and Urmas Orussaar as the ship’s masters. The first Sailor departure is scheduled already for this Sunday, 12 July 2020, leaving from the Port of Paldiski at 21.00 local Estonian time.

Currently, the company’s vessels Regal Star and Isabelle have been operating on the only route now open between Estonia and Sweden, ensuring a vital transport link for cargo and supplies between the two countries.

Alongside Sailor, the company’s vessel Regal Star will also continue to operate on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route according to new schedule. Vessel Isabelle, which was operating on the Paldiski-Kapellskär route since the beginning of June, will be rerouted to a new Paldiski-Stockholm route, starting from this Sunday, 12 July, until the end of August 2020. According to current plans, vessel Isabelle will continue to strengthen the capacity for cargo transportation of Tallink fleet until the end of August.

„The crisis has taught us that we must strategically increase our capacity for cargo transportation. Adding Sailor to Paldiski-Kapellskär route just as the new route to connect Paldiski and Stockholm will allow us to offer our customers more flexibility in terms of more departures and destinations,” Kadri Land, Member of the Board of Tallink Grupp said.

Vessels Sailor, Regal Star and Isabelle will also carry passengers with vehicles to offer a travel lifeline for those people who have unavoidable reasons for travelling between the two countries also during the Covid-19 pandemic.

