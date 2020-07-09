2020 July 9 15:48

Russia remains in Paris MOU’s White List

The Paris Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control has published its White, Grey and Black Lists. The lists take effect from the 1st of July 2020. They are based on the total number of inspections and detentions over a 3-year rolling period for flags with at least 30 inspections in the period.

This year, a total number of 70 flags are listed: 41 on the “White List”, 16 on the “Grey List” and 13 on the “Black list”.



A total of 1,258 inspections of Russian-flagged ships were conducted over the 3-year period with 59 ships detained.



The White List consists of flags with the lowest number of detentions. The top three flags are the Great Britain, Norway and the Bahamas. The flag of Russia is the 37th. The lowest positions among the blacklisted flags are Togo, Albania and the Comoros.



Russian Maritime Register of Shipping is on the list of recognized organizations with high performance.



Established in 1982 Paris MOU is intended to eliminate the operation of sub-standard ships through a harmonized system of port State control The current member States of the Paris MoU are: Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, the Russian Federation, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Flag performance lists >>>>

RO performance lists >>>>