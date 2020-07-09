2020 July 9 15:03

Khabarovsk Territory Governor Sergey Furgal detained by officials of Russia’s Investigative Committee

On 9 July 2020, Khabarovsk Territory Governor Sergey Furgal was detained on suspicion of organizing an attempted murder and the murder of several entrepreneurs in 2004-2005, says press center of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation.



According to the statement, initiation of the criminal case against Sergey Furgal is the result of long investigation into extremely serious crimes of past years committed by an organised criminal group in the Khabarovsk Territory and the Amur Region in 2004-2005. Apart from Sergey Furgal, four allegedly active members of the organised criminal group were previously convicted for their roles in the murders.



Sergey Furgal will face charges in the nearest time upon completion of investigative activities,

In September 2018, Sergey Furgal, an LDPR party member of State Duma, was supported by almost 70% of voters at the gubernatorial elections. His opponent was Governor Vyacheslav Shport, the candidate from the United Russia.