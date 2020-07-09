2020 July 9 12:50

Container shipments on Russian Railways’ network up 15% in 1H 2020

In January-June 2020, more than 2.7 million TEUs were shipped on all routes

In January-June 2020, more than 2.7 million loaded and empty Twenty-Foot Equivalent containers units (TEUs) were shipped on all routes, 14.5% more than during the same six months in 2019.

The number of loaded containers shipped on routes increased by 14.8% to about 1.8 million TEUs, which carried 26.4 million tons of freight, an increase of 16.8%.

Containers transported the following categories of freight from January to June 2020. The first figures per line show the number of TEUs, while the figures in brackets show the percentage change compared to January-June 2019: chemicals and soda – 341,200 (+30.9%); timber – 268,400 (+6.5%); paper - 176,900 (+14.2%); industrial goods – 155,600 (+17.2%); fabricated metal products – 143,100 (+6%); machines, machine tools, engines – 127,000 (+21.7%); cars and components – 103,500. (-10%); ferrous metals – 96,900 (+46.6%); non- ferrous metals – 67,500 (+22.6%); miscellaneous and assemblies – 56,900 (+14.2%); oil and petroleum products – 42,000 (no change); construction materials – 56,200 (+6.7%); chemical and mineral fertilisers – 20,800 (+1.1%); non-ferrous ore and sulphurous raw materials – 11,200 (+31%); fabricated metals – 7,400 (+2.1%); fish – 10,400 (-0.2%); grain – 4,200. (+10.5%); ground products – 5,300 (+25.4%); potatoes, vegetables, fruits – 4,300 (increase of 1.7 times); miscellaneous food products – 72,700 (+36.6%).