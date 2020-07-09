2020 July 9 15:24

PD Ports submit response to national Freeport consultation

PD Ports has submitted its response to the Government’s consultation on Freeports, the company said in its release.

The response underlines the huge investment and jobs boost that a Freeport located on the River Tees can deliver for the local and regional economy.

Within its response PD Ports highlights how the right Freeports model can turbocharge development opportunities for the River Tees.

An innovative and ambitious Freeport could enable the whole Tees Valley to further capitalise on its strengths as a leading chemicals and manufacturing centre, increasing the potential for additional inward investment and creating thousands more jobs.

This builds on the 32,000 jobs already identified by the Tees Valley Combined Authority in its response to the Government’s consultation.

The response also highlights the region’s success in creating strong partnerships to attract new investment, including PD Ports’ track record of working alongside businesses and stakeholders to bring over £1 billion of direct and indirect investment to the Tees Valley.

This critical point reflects the Government’s clear view that Freeports should be founded on close collaboration between the private and public sectors.