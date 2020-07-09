  The version for the print

    ABB teams up with Yinson on offshore oil and gas project in Brazil

    ABB says it is to deliver complete electrical, control and telecommunication solutions including electrical house to drive efficiency and productivity for a new Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel in the Marlim 2 oil field.

    ABB has signed an agreement with energy solutions provider Yinson for electrical, control and telecommunication equipment and services onboard the FPSO Anna Nery bound for the Marlim 2 oil field in Campos Basin, Brazil. Yinson secured the contract to convert the 2002 Crude Oil Tanker leading operations and maintenance of the FPSO. The vessel is planned to operate on the field for 25 years.

    Leveraging its ABB Ability™ System 800xA control system with Select Input/Output (IO), ABB will take responsibility for integration engineering in the project, integrating all the production modules onboard the vessel into a combined Integrated Safety and Control System (ICSS).

    Yinson’s Chief Executive Officer Offshore Production, Flemming Grønnegaard added: “We are committed to deliver this FPSO in a lean, efficient, timely manner, and we believe that ABB’s technology solutions and experience on numerous other projects of this nature will enable us to achieve this. Marlim 2 is an important project for Yinson, and given ABB’s global experience and expertise, we have confidence in ABB as partners for FPSO Anna Nery.”

    This is one of several offshore projects where ABB will utilize its Select IO for more efficient project execution. Select IO is an ethernet based, single-channel input output system, where field signals are digitally marshaled in smart junction boxes. Utilizing ABB’s xStream engineering approach alongside digital marshaling, Select IO will reduce project time by allowing the project team to decouple the hardware and software tasks and fully standardize the cabinet design. Cabinets can then be installed and terminated at a much earlier phase during construction. ABB will perform all software engineering in a cloud-based system bringing the hardware and software application together at a later stage utilizing Select IO digital marshaling. This seamless integration will improve interface for topside production, safety systems, marine systems, telecom packages, surveillance equipment and the electrical systems.

    Brandon Spencer, managing director of ABB Energy Industries said: “We have a strong heritage in delivering Electrical, Control and Telecommunication packages for FPSOs both in Brazil and worldwide from our global lead centers in Singapore and Norway. In deploying ABB Ability™ System 800xA on this FPSO, we can help Yinson streamline project execution and their operations. This will enhance overall equipment effectiveness, in turn providing key data insights that will help make real time decisions on performance.” 

    The collaboration between the two companies will span the globe, with regional ABB teams working with Yinson in Asia and on site in Brazil, whilst drawing on the company’s global offshore expertise from its team based in Norway.

    ABB has a strong track record in delivering digital solutions for FPSOs, working previously on several other FPSO projects including Maersk Peregrino, The Goliat and Armada Olombendo FPSO.

    ABB Industrial Automation ABB’s Industrial Automation business offers a broad range of products, systems, and solutions for customers in the process and hybrid industries. These include industry-specific integrated automation, electrification and digital solutions, control technologies, software, and lifecycle services, as well as measurement and analytics, marine and turbocharging offerings. ABB’s Industrial Automation business is #2 in the market globally. With deep domain knowledge, experience and expertise, ABB Industrial Automation helps customers increase their competitiveness, improve their return on investment and run safe, smart, and sustainable operations.

    ABB (ABBN: SIX Swiss Ex) is a leading global technology company that energizes the transformation of society and industry to achieve a more productive, sustainable future. By connecting software to its electrification, robotics, automation and motion portfolio, ABB pushes the boundaries of technology to drive performance to new levels. With a history of excellence stretching back more than 130 years, ABB’s success is driven by about 110,000 talented employees in over 100 countries. 

     

2020 July 7

18:06 ZIM unveils new digital services
17:49 Great Arctic Regatta started in Saint Petersburg
17:27 Crude exports via Kozmino in HI’2020 grew by 5% YoY
17:02 Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig returning to Johan Sverdrup
16:35 Optimarin successfully completes IMO G8 and USCG test programme
16:12 Alfa Laval takes its service offer to the next level through remote service guidance
15:56 New ferry line Baltic Link launched at the port of Riga
15:28 RF Government allocates RUB 320 million to subsidize shipping companies
15:02 ABP delivers project cargo using North Lincolnshire’s waterways
14:32 Air Liquide and the Port of Rotterdam Authority launch initiative for hydrogen road transport
14:02 Konecranes to deliver mobile harbor crane to new terminal in Trieste