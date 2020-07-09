2020 July 9 12:07

ABB teams up with Yinson on offshore oil and gas project in Brazil

ABB says it is to deliver complete electrical, control and telecommunication solutions including electrical house to drive efficiency and productivity for a new Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessel in the Marlim 2 oil field.

ABB has signed an agreement with energy solutions provider Yinson for electrical, control and telecommunication equipment and services onboard the FPSO Anna Nery bound for the Marlim 2 oil field in Campos Basin, Brazil. Yinson secured the contract to convert the 2002 Crude Oil Tanker leading operations and maintenance of the FPSO. The vessel is planned to operate on the field for 25 years.

Leveraging its ABB Ability™ System 800xA control system with Select Input/Output (IO), ABB will take responsibility for integration engineering in the project, integrating all the production modules onboard the vessel into a combined Integrated Safety and Control System (ICSS).

Yinson’s Chief Executive Officer Offshore Production, Flemming Grønnegaard added: “We are committed to deliver this FPSO in a lean, efficient, timely manner, and we believe that ABB’s technology solutions and experience on numerous other projects of this nature will enable us to achieve this. Marlim 2 is an important project for Yinson, and given ABB’s global experience and expertise, we have confidence in ABB as partners for FPSO Anna Nery.”

This is one of several offshore projects where ABB will utilize its Select IO for more efficient project execution. Select IO is an ethernet based, single-channel input output system, where field signals are digitally marshaled in smart junction boxes. Utilizing ABB’s xStream engineering approach alongside digital marshaling, Select IO will reduce project time by allowing the project team to decouple the hardware and software tasks and fully standardize the cabinet design. Cabinets can then be installed and terminated at a much earlier phase during construction. ABB will perform all software engineering in a cloud-based system bringing the hardware and software application together at a later stage utilizing Select IO digital marshaling. This seamless integration will improve interface for topside production, safety systems, marine systems, telecom packages, surveillance equipment and the electrical systems.

Brandon Spencer, managing director of ABB Energy Industries said: “We have a strong heritage in delivering Electrical, Control and Telecommunication packages for FPSOs both in Brazil and worldwide from our global lead centers in Singapore and Norway. In deploying ABB Ability™ System 800xA on this FPSO, we can help Yinson streamline project execution and their operations. This will enhance overall equipment effectiveness, in turn providing key data insights that will help make real time decisions on performance.”

The collaboration between the two companies will span the globe, with regional ABB teams working with Yinson in Asia and on site in Brazil, whilst drawing on the company’s global offshore expertise from its team based in Norway.

ABB has a strong track record in delivering digital solutions for FPSOs, working previously on several other FPSO projects including Maersk Peregrino, The Goliat and Armada Olombendo FPSO.

