2020 July 9 18:10

Aquila Power Catamarans announce a luxuriously versatile new model

Aquila Power Catamarans recently announced a new addition to the lineup, the Aquila 54. This 54'2" (16.5 meters) yacht is perfect for cruising, entertaining, and experiencing life on the water.



Dave Bigge, Vice President of Aquila International, stated, "the 54 will be a spectacular addition to the Aquila line. This vessel offers sensible working decks, plentiful storage, and spacious interiors. Continuing to push the innovation forward, the 54 offers some amazing versatility floorplan options and flybridge configurations."



The Aquila 54 Power Catamaran embodies the features and construction methods of hundreds of Aquila's cruising the waters of the world. This model, set to debut in 2020, enhances onboard luxuries with full-sized refrigeration, abundant counter space, signature outdoor serving and entertaining bar, architectural stairs, water maker, washer and dryer, and many more desirable cruising comforts. Layouts include three, four, and five-cabin options as well as modern "galley-down" configuration plus skipper's quarters.



The Aquila 54 is a stylish vessel featuring sweeping lines and dramatic bow with wave-piercing bulb technology. Through partnerships with a genuinely international design team and the energetic group at the Aquila factory, this model is scheduled to arrive in global markets in the fall of 2020. As the world leader in power catamaran production, the Aquila 54 promises to be an instant success as pre-production orders exceed 15 “retail sold” units as of the date of this release.



ABOUT AQUILA

Recognized globally for its high-quality, advanced composite manufacturing capabilities, Sino Eagle Yachts builds Aquila Power Catamarans in a state-of-the-art facility to exacting standards. With one of the most talented teams in the industry providing the combined knowledge and extensive experience, Aquila has established an impressive new standard of power catamaran innovation. Leading the way in the market segment, Aquila continues to pave the way with strong international sales of the award-winning Aquila brand. Uncompromising design coupled with unmatched industry experience, engineering and manufacturing by world-class builders, make up the Aquila line of true pure-bred power catamarans.