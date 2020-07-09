2020 July 9 09:29

Oil market sees mixed price movements

Brent price is up, Light price is down

On 8 July 2020 (07:53, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price climbed by 0.05% to $43.31 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery declined by 0.1% to $40.86 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.