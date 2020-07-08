2020 July 8 17:50

POWERGLOBE seeks for 10 years LNG vessel charter-agreement

POWERGLOBE plans for a ten (10) year LNG vessel time-charter agreement to support its new booked capacity allocation to Croatia’s floating terminal, on the northern Adriatic island of Krk, the company says in its press release. POWERGLOBE has booked all the remaining capacity of the Croatian terminal equal to 0.468bcm per annum, in accordance with the rules of operation of liquified natural gas terminal (official Gazette, No. 60/18 and 39/20), as per the Croatia Ministry of Energy. The commercial operations will start from January 1, 2021. PG is looking for more capacity across the European LNG import terminals.

Having full capacity booked for the next 15 years, this project will achieve security of gas supply for Croatia and the rest of the region including Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, and Czech Republic. Additionally, the Croatian project will contribute to the security of gas supply across the European Union.

The capacity of the Krk LNG terminal is some 2.5 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas per year. From 2027 to 2030 LNG Croatia has already sold the capacity of 1.14bcm of gas annually.