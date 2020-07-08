2020 July 8 16:20

Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 6M’2020 grew by 10% Y-o-Y

In January-June 2020, the port of Rostov-on-Don handed 10 million tonnes of cargo (+10%, year-on-year), says the port’s statistics.



According to the Harbour Master’s office, unloading surged by 57% to 374,000 tonnes. Transit grew by 5% to 2.3 million tonnes, loading – by 8% to 7.3 million tonnes.

Handling of grain increased by 36% to 3.6 million tonnes, while handling of oil products decreased by 2% to 2.7 million tonnes, coal – by 6% to 1.3 million tonnes.

Vessel traffic grew by 16% to 3,556 units.