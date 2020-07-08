2020 July 8 14:03

Wärtsilä introduces the system, designed to reliquefy boil-off gas onboard gas carriers and LNG bunker vessels

The technology group Wärtsilä introduces its Compact Reliq reliquefaction plant. The system is designed to reliquefy boil-off gas (BOG) onboard gas carriers and LNG bunker vessels, and for keeping the cargo cool under all operational conditions. Its compact design enables it to be installed on existing vessels without extensive modification work, the company said in its release.

“Wärtsilä has been a pioneer in BOG reliquefaction and the Compact Reliq is a continuation of our strong development activities in this field. As the global market for LNG applications expands in response to increasing environmental regulations, greater flexibility in meeting these growing needs is required. The Compact Reliq is an important and innovative new piece towards completing the puzzle,” says Kjell Ove Ulstein, Director Sales & Marketing, Gas Solutions, Wärtsilä Marine Systems.

As with previously delivered Wärtsilä reliquefaction systems, the Compact Reliq is based on well-proven Brayton technology. This allows a portion of the BOG to be utilised as fuel for the vessel, while the excess can be liquefied and sold with the LNG cargo. Liquefying the BOG instead of burning it in a Gas Combustion Unit also has a positive environmental effect, as no gases are released into the atmosphere.

The system is prepared in line with Wärtsilä’s Smart Marine approach to take advantage of the latest digital technologies to optimise efficiency. It is ready instrumented for remote monitoring and online operational support, and requires minimal maintenance between 5-year interval docking. The Compact Reliq is compatible with Wärtsilä’s Operational Performance Improvement and Monitoring (OPERIM) protocol, and can be fully integrated with the ship’s Planned Maintenance System (PMS).

