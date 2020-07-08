  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 8 12:44

    DCSA publishes standards for digital exchange of operational vessel schedules

    Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA), a neutral, non-profit group established to further digitalisation of container shipping technology standards, in conjunction with its nine member carriers, has published standards for the exchange of operational vessel schedules (OVS).

    The standards can be implemented by vessel operators, as well as their Vessel Sharing Agreement (VSA) partners and operational service providers, to enable automatic sharing of schedule information. This is one of many initiatives to be put forth by DCSA to accelerate digitalisation through a unified industry effort.

    The DCSA Standard for Operational Vessel Schedules can be freely downloaded from the DCSA website. With the new standards in place, carriers can digitally publish their schedules, and their partners and operational service providers can subscribe to the carrier’s feed to automatically receive updates, or retrieve updates as needed. This will provide complete vessel schedule transparency, increasing efficiency and enabling better planning and optimisation of shipping activities.

    The DCSA OVS standard publication comprises a set of documents:
     the DCSA Industry Blueprint 2.0 with OVS schedule definitions and an updated glossary of terms
     the DCSA Information Model 2.0
     DCSA Data Interface Standards for OVS 1.0 and associated Reading Guides

    In addition to these documents, DCSA has published OVS API definitions on the SwaggerHub open source API development platform, where future enhancements will also be published. Carriers can use the definitions to rapidly implement DCSA standard-compliant APIs for OVS.

    “ONE emerged from the legacy of three Japanese liner companies, who historically prided themselves on high service quality and process excellence,” said Yu Kurimoto, Managing Director, Corporate and Innovation for ONE (Ocean Network Express). “From this cherished history we formed our current core values of Quality, Reliability, Innovation and Customer Satisfaction. Furthering these values in the modern era requires greater transparency and interoperability among industry participants. OVS is a perfect example of an area in which digitalisation would provide these benefits. We are very pleased to see DCSA taking on OVS with its digital standards initiatives. Their efforts are important for helping ONE and the industry achieve its goals moving forward.”

    “Operational vessel schedules are core to the functioning of the container shipping industry,” said Thomas Bagge, CEO of DCSA. “Digitising them is necessary if we want build a higher degree of effectiveness and efficiency into the fabric of container shipping processes, and this release is an important step in that direction. Once implemented, our OVS standards will, for example, enable a port operator to optimise their operational activities in accordance with the exact arrival time and departure date of a vessel. Ultimately, the more transparency and efficiency we build into these fundamental processes the more each stakeholder will be able to trust and benefit in terms of lower costs, increased productivity, greater innovation, a better customer experience, and less impact on the environment.”

    About DCSA:

    Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) is a neutral, non-profit group founded by major ocean carriers to digitise and standardise the container shipping industry. With the mission of leading the industry towards systematic collaboration, DCSA drives initiatives to make container transportation services transparent, reliable, easy to use, secure and environmentally friendly. DCSA’s open source standards are developed based on input from DCSA member carriers, industry stakeholders and technology experts from other industries. DCSA member carriers include: MSC, Maersk, CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, ONE, Evergreen, Yang Ming, HMM and ZIM.

Другие новости по темам: ONE, Yang Ming, Evergreen, Maersk, ZIM, MSC, DCSA, Hapag-Lloyd, HMM, CMA CGM  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 8

18:11 Carnival Cruise Line sets ship delivery changes and related deployment plans
17:50 POWERGLOBE seeks for 10 years LNG vessel charter-agreement
17:27 Maritime partners unveil Autonomous Guard Vessel
17:03 THE Alliance announces COVID-19 response measures for August 2020
16:48 SaR operation in Singapore: man overboard incident
16:20 Throughput of Rostov-on-Don port in 6M’2020 grew by 10% Y-o-Y
16:13 Maritime industry calls for EU political leadership on seafarers
15:23 Port of Antwerp total throughput down by 4.9% in H1 2020
14:03 Wärtsilä introduces the system, designed to reliquefy boil-off gas onboard gas carriers and LNG bunker vessels
13:45 RF State Duna adopts a package of laws on privileges in the Arctic
13:12 PD Ports wins major pipeline contract with Global Manufacturer at Hartlepool
12:44 DCSA publishes standards for digital exchange of operational vessel schedules
12:18 Germany takes over HELCOM chairmanship
12:11 Seanergy Maritime announces agreement to acquire a Capesize vessel with prompt delivery
11:55 Russian Fishery Company fleet renewal to reduce carbon footprint by 50%
11:29 Pella Shipyard delivers patrol boat of Project 03160
11:04 Austal delivers first of two 118 metre trimarans to Fred. Olsen Express
10:43 Barcelona Cruise Port obtains the 'Safe Travels' Stamp, as safe infrastructures preventing COVID-19
10:32 Throughput of Rosterminalugol in HI’2020 grew by 10% YoY
10:04 ESPO says EU Taxonomy should align with already defined sectoral sustainability criteria
09:40 Oil prices continue decreasing
09:37 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 08
09:23 Bunker prices rose at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:08 Baltic Dry Index as of July 7

2020 July 7

18:06 ZIM unveils new digital services
17:49 Great Arctic Regatta started in Saint Petersburg
17:27 Crude exports via Kozmino in HI’2020 grew by 5% YoY
17:02 Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig returning to Johan Sverdrup
16:35 Optimarin successfully completes IMO G8 and USCG test programme
16:12 Alfa Laval takes its service offer to the next level through remote service guidance
15:56 New ferry line Baltic Link launched at the port of Riga
15:28 RF Government allocates RUB 320 million to subsidize shipping companies
15:02 ABP delivers project cargo using North Lincolnshire’s waterways
14:32 Air Liquide and the Port of Rotterdam Authority launch initiative for hydrogen road transport
14:02 Konecranes to deliver mobile harbor crane to new terminal in Trieste
13:46 Bunker prices rise at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:32 KNOT concludes long-term charter contract with PetroChina for shuttle tanker
13:11 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa
12:49 Throughput of Vostochny Port in HI’2020 grew by 6% YoY
12:30 GTT Training and Wavelink Maritime Institute in collaboration to deliver LNG training in Singapore
12:23 Tom Hautekiet becomes new CEO Port of Zeebrugge
12:01 IMO endorses guidance on ensuring seafarers’ access to medical care onshore
11:58 NRP facilitates long-term financing for a newbuilt arctic container vessel
11:00 The CMA CGM Group simplifies its trade network on the Transpacific trade
10:52 First jacket successfully installed at Moray East, Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm
10:52 Aker Arctic joins ePIcenter project
10:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 07
10:08 Zvezda shipyard starts steel cutting for nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya, Project 10510
09:31 Oil prices are decreasing
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 6
08:40 Klaveness Combination Carriers secures the first sustainability linked bank financing in Norwegian shipping

2020 July 6

19:07 Equinor awarded framework contract for engineering and installation services on Statfjord
18:27 CMA CGM to launch Round the Africa service
18:07 APM Terminals Buenos Aires facilitates first ever export of lemons from Argentina to China
17:31 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 6M’2020 reached 14.8 million tonnes
17:30 Kloosterboer starts construction of Cool Port II at City Terminal Rotterdam
17:06 ArcelorMittal issues invitation to tender for heat network in North Sea Port
16:45 Damen delivers five zero emissions propulsion ferries to Arriva in Copenhagen
16:12 Kvaerner improves financial results and outlook
15:32 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 9,623 in RF spot market