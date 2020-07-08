2020 July 8 10:43

Barcelona Cruise Port obtains the 'Safe Travels' Stamp, as safe infrastructures preventing COVID-19

Barcelona Cruise Port has obtained the 'Safe Travels' Stamp, as safe infrastructures preventing COVID-19, granted by the World Travel & Tourism Council, the leading global association in the sector, the company said in its release.



Although cruise traffic has been one of the most affected during the health crisis, Barcelona Cruise Port (company that manages five cruise terminals at the Port of Barcelona, belonging to Global Ports) has worked in collaboration with the Barcelona Port Authority to implement the sanitary measures that guarantee the safety of ships, crew and passengers. In this way, Barcelona port has become, along with Málaga, ​​pioneering ports in obtaining this international recognition.

This distinction will position Barcelona very positively by regaining the confidence of cruise lines when operations with cruise ships resume in the coming future.

Barcelona Cruise Port has also obtained the 'Responsible Tourism' quality stamp, granted by the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Tourism of the Government of Spain, which recognizes the application of the guidelines and recommendations contained in the measurement guides for the contagion reduction approved by the Ministry of Health. This includes service specifications, sanitation and disinfection, maintenance and risk management for different subsectors of the tourism market.



This certification, which must be renewed every year, recognizes the responsibility and the effort of the company to create a safe environment to generate trust and security for companies related to the tourism sector and their clients.