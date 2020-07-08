2020 July 8 09:40

Oil prices continue decreasing

Oil prices declined by 0.35%-0.42%

On 8 July 2020 (07:53, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.35% to $42.93 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery fell by 0.42% to $40.45 per barrel.

On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.