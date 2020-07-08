-
2020 July 8 09:23
Bunker prices rose at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
Global oil prices decrease following the growth
According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:
Average price of IFO-380 HS - $235 pmt (+$10).
Average price of MGO - $355 pmt (+$10).
Average price of ULSFO - $334 pmt (+$9).
Average VLSFO 0,5% - $300 pmt (+$10).
Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam grew by $8 on the average:
- IFO-380 НS - $247
- MGO - $356
- ULSFO 0,1% - $360
- VLSFO 0,5% - $310
The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.
