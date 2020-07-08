2020 July 8 09:23

Bunker prices rose at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

Global oil prices decrease following the growth

According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

Average price of IFO-380 HS - $235 pmt (+$10).

Average price of MGO - $355 pmt (+$10).

Average price of ULSFO - $334 pmt (+$9).

Average VLSFO 0,5% - $300 pmt (+$10).

Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam grew by $8 on the average:

- IFO-380 НS - $247

- MGO - $356

- ULSFO 0,1% - $360

- VLSFO 0,5% - $310

The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.