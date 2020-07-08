  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 8 09:23

    Bunker prices rose at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)

    Global oil prices decrease following the growth

    According to IAA PortNews Bunker Prices Review, bunker prices at the port of St. Petersburg were as follows:

    Average price of IFO-380 HS - $235 pmt (+$10).

    Average price of MGO - $355 pmt (+$10).

    Average price of ULSFO - $334 pmt (+$9).

    Average VLSFO 0,5%  -  $300 pmt (+$10).

    Bunker prices at the Port of Rotterdam grew by $8 on the average:

    - IFO-380 НS - $247
    -  MGO - $356
    - ULSFO 0,1% - $360
    - VLSFO 0,5% - $310

    The difference between maximum/minimum prices depends on the amount of fuel sold and its availability.

2020 July 8

