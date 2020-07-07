2020 July 7 17:27

Crude exports via Kozmino in HI’2020 grew by 5% YoY

China retains leadership among importers of ESPO crude oil transported eastwards



In January-June 2020, the volume of oil exports to the countries of Asia and the Pacific via the port of Kozmino (Nakhodka, Primorsky Territory) amounted to 17.2 million tonnes, which is 5% higher than in the same period of the previous year, says press center of Transneft-Port Kozmino LLC.



China is reported to be the leading importer of ESPO crude oil transported eastwards (about 82%). It is followed by S. Korea (9%), Japan (3%), Malaysia, the Philippines and New Zealand (2% each).



Since 2009, when the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline system was commissioned into service, the volume of Russian crude oil exported through Kozmino Oil Port reached 267.9 million tonnes.



According to the results of 2019, the volume of oil exports to the countries of Asia and the Pacific via the port of Kozmino amounted to 33.2 million tonnes, which is 9.2% higher than in 2018.

In 2020, Transneft expects oil experts via Kozmino to reach 34 million tonnes.

Transneft-Kozmino Oil Port is part of Transneft (before June 30, 2016 - Oil Transporting JSC Transneft) and is the terminus of the Eastern Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline system (ESPO PS). The port was designed and built for transshipment of crude oil delivered by pipeline and railway to ocean-going tankers and delivered to the Asia-Pacific Region markets. Loading of crude oil is carried out at two berths of the terminal that can accommodate tankers with a deadweight of 80,000 to 150,000 tonnes. Then the tankers laden with Russian ESPO crude transport the export oil the Asia-Pacific region.



