2020 July 7 15:02

ABP delivers project cargo using North Lincolnshire’s waterways

Detailed planning ensured a 155t piece of project cargo has been safely delivered to Cottam. The incredible journey was made not by road, but by the network of waterways across North Lincolnshire, and involved precise navigation undertaken by Associated British Ports Marine Team.

Having been originally shipped from Korea to Rotterdam, a 155t transformer, destined for Cottam Power Station in North Lincolnshire, was loaded onto the MV River Trader, for shipment across the North Sea to ABP’s Port of Goole. In Goole the transformer rendezvoused with the Lastdrager 19, a dumb barge that would take it along the waterways to its destination.

The barge had also been shipped from Rotterdam, arriving in the Port of Hull where local tug company, John Dean’s tugs, towed it to Goole using tugs Pushette and Gillian Knight. These tugs would also be used to manoeuvre the barge as it navigated its way to Cottam.

At West Dock South, Global Shipping Services carried out the heavy lift operation. Using a 1100t crane Global’s stevedores lifted the transformer off the River Trader, and loaded it onto a transporter, that drove it onto the Lastdrager 19. Based on the River Ouse the Port of Goole is located 80km inland from the North Sea. The port handles a wide range of different cargoes and specialises in heavy, awkward lifts, aided by the constant water level that enables heavy-lift working on most of the port’s berths. The 100-acre port handles around £800 million in UK trade each year, has a dedicated rail-freight terminal, and well-used canal connections to West and South Yorkshire.

Having navigated more tight corners such as Stoney Bight and Marton Hill, the Lastdrager 19 arrived at Cottam, nearly 36 hours after leaving Goole, testament to the complexity of the operation. Constant use of the tugs and mooring lines were needed to ensure the Lastdrager 19 maintained position, whilst the heavy lift trailer was discharged. The journey didn’t end there for the Lastdrager 19, with the team having already made the navigation plan for it to return to sea.