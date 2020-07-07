2020 July 7 14:02

Konecranes to deliver mobile harbor crane to new terminal in Trieste

In the second quarter of 2020, Piattaforma Logistica Trieste S.r.L. (PLT) ordered an eco-efficient Konecranes Gottwald Mobile Harbor Crane for a new terminal in the Port of Trieste in northeastern Italy. After delivery in September and commissioning in October, the crane will handle containers, general cargo and heavy project cargo, the company said in its release.

PLT is a partnership formed by local companies to build and operate in a public private partnership (PPP) with the Trieste Port Authority, a new marine terminal in the Port of Trieste, at the very north end of the Adriatic Sea. The port has been a key regional transport hub for centuries but has experienced a marked increase in intermodal shipping traffic in recent decades as it provides a gateway to growing trade with central and eastern Europe. The new terminal needs a flexible crane for all types of cargo vessels and PLT feels that Konecranes fulfills their requirements exactly.

The new crane will be a Konecranes Gottwald Model 5 Mobile Harbor Crane in the G HMK 5506 variant. This order includes two twin-lift spreaders with 60 t capacity for containers, a good example of the high versatility of the crane. Its working radius of up to 51 m gives the reach needed for ships up to post-Panamax class and a maximum lifting capacity of 125 t allows both general cargo and heavy project cargo handling. The crane can also lift bulk materials with a motor grab if necessary. Smart crane features, including a hoisting height assistant, and a landside lowering function, make the job of the operator easier and safer. The cranes will have built-in readiness for an external power supply, so conversion to electric operation will be easy when resources allow. Web-based reporting and a remote desktop provide relevant crane data to increase both performance and serviceability. Local service technicians and operators will receive customized Konecranes training as part of the package.

