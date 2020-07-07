2020 July 7 12:49

Throughput of Vostochny Port in HI’2020 grew by 6% YoY

The growth is attributed to launching of Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s specialized coal terminal

Vostochny Port JSC, operator of Russia’s largest dedicated terminal offering technologically advanced handling of coal has announced its operation results for the first six months of 2020. In January-June, the company exported 13.8 million tonnes of high quality coal produced by Russia’s leading manufacturers. It is 6% more than in the same period of 2019 when the company shipped 13 million tonnes of coal.

The lowest performance was registered in March – 2,750,700 tonnes.

According to the statement, the general growth was driven by the launching of Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s specialized coal terminal increasing the terminal’s total capacity to 50-55 million tonnes per year.

In the first half of the year, Vostochny Port handled 17 dry bulk cargo carriers of Capesize class (with deadweight exceeding 100,000), which makes 6.2% of the total number of vessels handled at the terminal (275). The largest ship handled by the company was KSL Seville (181,000 DWT) flying under the flag of Hong Kong. On April 24, KSL Seville was loaded with 143,340 tonnes of coal bound for Taiwan. The largest shipload in the first half of the year - 144,900 tonnes of coal loaded onto the Aquadonna, capesize ship flying under the flag of Liberia. That ship also left for Taiwan.

In the reporting period, the company handled 192,364 rolling stock units including 94,445 innovative open-top railcars with increased capacity. The positive dynamics in handling of railcars should be attributed to the launching of the new empty railcars departure facility under the Phase 3 project. Yard B of general use at Nakhodka-Vostochnaya station was built at the cost of Vostochny Port and handed over to Russian Railways for servicing all companies in the Bay of Vrangel.

In the reporting period, the company exported coal to S. Korea (17.9%), Taiwan (15.4%), India (13.2%), Vietnam (9.6%), China (8.2%), Malaysia (6.1%). Japan has retained its leadership accounting for 29.5% of shipments. In the first half of 2019, the leaders were Japan, S. Korea and Taiwan with 26.9%, 26.5% and 16% accordingly.

Vostochny Port JSC (Vrangel settlement, Primorsky Region) is Russia’s largest specialized terminal with high-tech coal handling.



Vostochny Port is a free access facility open for all coal manufacturers of Russia. In 2019, it handled 25.51 million tonnes of cargo.



The terminal features covered stations for unloading and transfer of coal, conveyor equipment, rotary car dumpers, shiploaders and the second-to-none system of multi-stage magnetic coal separation.

Vostochny Port is the first coal port in the Far East that obtained a certificate of compliance with ISO 14001:2015 “Environmental Management System: Requirements and Application Guide.” The certificate confirms the company’s compliance with both Russian and international requirements on environmental risk management.



Phase 3 of Vostochny Port’s coal terminal put into operation in early September 2019 is the most ambitious private investment project costing over RUB 40 billion and implemented through public private partnership without involving state financing. Phase 3 lets the terminal increase its annual throughput to 50-55 million tonnes. The Phase 3 project has generated more than 600 new high skill jobs. By 2026, the project will ensure a total of RUB 25 billion of tax payments that will give a powerful impetus to the social and economic development of the Primorsky Territory.