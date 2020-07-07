2020 July 7 11:58

NRP facilitates long-term financing for a newbuilt arctic container vessel

NRP has announced the purchase and delivery of a purpose-built arctic container vessel with ice class 1A (polar code) and is fitted with high reefer intake, the company said in its release.

The vessel was delivered from the yard in June and went directly into a long-term sale and leaseback contract with Royal Arctic Line, owned by the Government of Greenland. The vessel will ensure safe and efficient transport of food and goods to the people of Greenland. The financing has been concluded in Japan with Japanese investors.