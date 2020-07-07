  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 7 13:11

    CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa

    CMA CGM informs of the following General Rate Restoration :

    Effective July 20th, 2020 (B/L date):

    From China, South Korea & Taiwan to West Africa (all ports)

    Quantum: USD 200 per 20' | USD 400 per 40'

    Cargo : dry, reefer, OOG and breakbulk

    From South East Asia & East Coast of India to West Africa (all ports)

    Quantum: USD 200 per 20' | USD 200 per 40'

    Cargo : dry, reefer, OOG and breakbulk

