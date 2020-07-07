  The version for the print

    The CMA CGM Group simplifies its trade network on the Transpacific trade

    The CMA CGM Group is fully committed to ensuring the continuity of the Group’s commercial operations and the highest quality of service levels experienced by its customers. By capitalizing on the expertise, knowledge and footprint of its resources under CMA CGM, the Group will be able to serve its customers more effectively and focus on delivering complete, tailored solutions in the Transpacific market, the company said in its release.

    APL, a long-time service partner for the U.S. Government, will leverage its experience providing U.S. Flag services to solidify and enhance the Group’s specialization in this key business segment. APL will also continue its efficient service to the Guam-Pacific trade which directly benefits the people of Guam and Saipan.

    Ed Aldridge, President of CMA CGM and APL in the United States, stated:

    “We are leveraging the very best of CMA CGM and APL, two major carriers in the U.S., to bring our customers an even more focused and streamlined customer experience. This simplification fortifies the Group’s number-one position in the country while enabling us to build upon APL’s rich heritage of U.S. flag-ship operations and service to the United States Government.”

    The current CMA CGM regional office and NOL Limited* will be redesigned as a major regional hub from October 1st: CMA CGM Asia Pacific Limited. This Singapore-based hub will drive CMA CGM’s development in the Asia-Pacific region and will focus on delivering end-to-end shipping and logistics solutions. ANL Container Line Pty. Limited will become a subsidiary of CMA CGM Asia Pacific Limited as part of this development.

    Stéphane Courquin, Head of CMA CGM Asia Pacific, said:

    “The reorganization of our Transpacific trade will keep our global network more efficient and diversified. The creation of a new Asia-Pacific hub in Singapore demonstrates our dedication to serve the region as we take supply chain efficiency to the next level, leveraging our expertise in shipping and logistics.”

    With this new development, the Group simplifies its brand strategy with CMA CGM as its global commercial carrier and expert brands supporting its development in dedicated markets:

     APL, as the expert carrier in U.S. Government cargo,
     ANL, as the leader in Oceania, its core market,
     CNC, as the intra-Asia short-sea specialist,
     Mercosul Lines, as the Brazilian cabotage expert,
     Containerships, as the multimodal transport intra-European leader.

