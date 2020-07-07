2020 July 7 10:52

Aker Arctic joins ePIcenter project

Aker Arctic says it joins ePIcenter project, targeting for efficiency in Northern Sea Route shipping.

A large consortium of 36 partners representing leading ports, forwarders, cargo owners, logistics providers, knowledge institutes and technology firms officially launched the ePIcenter project. The project is funded by the European Horizon 2020 program and has a time frame of 42 months. Port of Antwerp will act as coordinator for the project.

The partners will join forces to provide hands on solutions that turn global supply chain challenges caused by increasing length, complexity and vulnerability into opportunities. The goal will be to enable seamless transport of goods, focusing especially on the technological and operational opportunities that the Physical Internet disruptive technologies provide.

While ePIcenter has a truly global scope with major shipping routes Aker Arctic will focus on the trade routes such as the Northern Sea Route and other ice challenged routes. Goal is to develop new solutions which increase the efficiency and sustainability of such supply chains.

This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program under grant agreement No 861584