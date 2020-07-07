2020 July 7 10:52

First jacket successfully installed at Moray East, Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm

DEME Offshore has announced the successful installation of the first jacket at the 950 MW Moray East offshore wind farm. In total, 100 wind turbine jackets and 3 offshore substation jackets will be installed at Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, the company said in its release.

Despite the ongoing challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic and a last-minute crane failure prior to the delivery of DEME’s newbuild offshore installation vessel ‘Orion’, DEME Offshore has achieved the installation of the first jacket in good time and got this phase of the project off to a strong start.

The company made every effort to find a suitable vessel to ensure the project’s baseline schedule is adhered to, mobilising the replacement vessel ‘Scylla’ for the jacket installation.

With a contract placed in December 2018 for the design, fabrication and installation of 103 foundation substructures and the installation of three topside structures, meticulous management of every activity has been crucial to make sure the timeline for this challenging project is kept on track.

Even though the design phase was still underway, DEME Offshore placed early orders for any time-critical components. Fabrication of the 309 pin piles was initiated at two diverse manufacturing locations in order to expedite the initial installation works.

DEME Offshore’s installation vessel ‘Apollo’ then installed all piles using a custom-designed piling template to maximise efficiency and to ensure that the piles were installed within the strict tolerances required. At each of the 103 locations three piles have been installed, with a length in the range of 30 m to 50 m and individual weight between 95 tonnes and 173 tonnes.

More recently, the 103 jacket structures (three for the offshore substations and 100 for the wind turbines) have been fabricated at four major centres, each working in parallel to ensure maximum throughput.

Bart De Poorter, General Manager DEME Offshore emphasises: “Despite the many challenges brought to us by the Coronavirus and the incident with the crane of ‘Orion’, our dedicated Moray East project team and all of our partners have done their utmost to make sure this complex project stays on schedule by closely coordinated teamwork. Such an ambitious project would not be possible without these highly skilled professionals - their ‘can do’ attitude - and the support of our shareholders, lenders, management and the team of the Moray East project. In these unprecedented times, and given this is one of the most complex EPCI projects in offshore wind history, this is a real achievement.”



About DEME Group

DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.

DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers, seas and soils and the scarcity of natural resources.

While the company’s roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world’s seas and continents, operating in more than 90 countries worldwide. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.

DEME achieved a turnover of 2.62 billion euros in 2019.