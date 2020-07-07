  The version for the print

  • 2020 July 7 10:52

    First jacket successfully installed at Moray East, Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm

    DEME Offshore has announced the successful installation of the first jacket at the 950 MW Moray East offshore wind farm. In total, 100 wind turbine jackets and 3 offshore substation jackets will be installed at Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm, the company said in its release.

    Despite the ongoing challenges of the Coronavirus pandemic and a last-minute crane failure prior to the delivery of DEME’s newbuild offshore installation vessel ‘Orion’, DEME Offshore has achieved the installation of the first jacket in good time and got this phase of the project off to a strong start.

    The company made every effort to find a suitable vessel to ensure the project’s baseline schedule is adhered to, mobilising the replacement vessel ‘Scylla’ for the jacket installation.

    With a contract placed in December 2018 for the design, fabrication and installation of 103 foundation substructures and the installation of three topside structures, meticulous management of every activity has been crucial to make sure the timeline for this challenging project is kept on track.

    Even though the design phase was still underway, DEME Offshore placed early orders for any time-critical components. Fabrication of the 309 pin piles was initiated at two diverse manufacturing locations in order to expedite the initial installation works.

    DEME Offshore’s installation vessel ‘Apollo’ then installed all piles using a custom-designed piling template to maximise efficiency and to ensure that the piles were installed within the strict tolerances required. At each of the 103 locations three piles have been installed, with a length in the range of 30 m to 50 m and individual weight between 95 tonnes and 173 tonnes.

    More recently, the 103 jacket structures (three for the offshore substations and 100 for the wind turbines) have been fabricated at four major centres, each working in parallel to ensure maximum throughput.

    Bart De Poorter, General Manager DEME Offshore emphasises: “Despite the many challenges brought to us by the Coronavirus and the incident with the crane of ‘Orion’, our dedicated Moray East project team and all of our partners have done their utmost to make sure this complex project stays on schedule by closely coordinated teamwork. Such an ambitious project would not be possible without these highly skilled professionals - their ‘can do’ attitude - and the support of our shareholders, lenders, management and the team of the Moray East project. In these unprecedented times, and given this is one of the most complex EPCI projects in offshore wind history, this is a real achievement.”
     
    About DEME Group

    DEME is a world leader in the highly specialised fields of dredging, solutions for the offshore energy market, environmental and infra marine works. The company can build on more than 140 years of know-how and experience is a front runner in innovation and new technologies.

    DEME’s vision is to work towards a sustainable future by offering solutions for global challenges: a rising sea level, a growing population, reduction of CO2 emissions, polluted rivers, seas and soils and the scarcity of natural resources.

    While the company’s roots are in Belgium, DEME has built a strong presence in all of the world’s seas and continents, operating in more than 90 countries worldwide. DEME can rely on 5,200 highly skilled professionals across the globe. With a versatile and modern fleet of over 100 vessels, backed by a broad range of auxiliary equipment, the company can provide solutions for even the most complex projects.

    DEME achieved a turnover of 2.62 billion euros in 2019.

Другие новости по темам: DEME Offshore, wind farm  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2020 July 7

17:02 Deepsea Atlantic drilling rig returning to Johan Sverdrup
16:35 Optimarin successfully completes IMO G8 and USCG test programme
16:12 Alfa Laval takes its service offer to the next level through remote service guidance
15:56 New ferry line Baltic Link launched at the port of Riga
15:28 RF Government allocates RUB 320 million to subsidize shipping companies
15:02 ABP delivers project cargo using North Lincolnshire’s waterways
14:32 Air Liquide and the Port of Rotterdam Authority launch initiative for hydrogen road transport
14:02 Konecranes to deliver mobile harbor crane to new terminal in Trieste
13:46 Bunker prices rise at the Far East ports of Russia (graph)
13:32 KNOT concludes long-term charter contract with PetroChina for shuttle tanker
13:11 CMA CGM announces GRR from Asia to West Africa
12:49 Throughput of Vostochny Port in HI’2020 grew by 6% YoY
12:30 GTT Training and Wavelink Maritime Institute in collaboration to deliver LNG training in Singapore
12:23 Tom Hautekiet becomes new CEO Port of Zeebrugge
12:01 IMO endorses guidance on ensuring seafarers’ access to medical care onshore
11:58 NRP facilitates long-term financing for a newbuilt arctic container vessel
11:00 The CMA CGM Group simplifies its trade network on the Transpacific trade
10:52 First jacket successfully installed at Moray East, Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm
10:52 Aker Arctic joins ePIcenter project
10:14 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 07
10:08 Zvezda shipyard starts steel cutting for nuclear-powered icebreaker Rossiya, Project 10510
09:31 Oil prices are decreasing
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 6
08:40 Klaveness Combination Carriers secures the first sustainability linked bank financing in Norwegian shipping

2020 July 6

19:07 Equinor awarded framework contract for engineering and installation services on Statfjord
18:27 CMA CGM to launch Round the Africa service
18:07 APM Terminals Buenos Aires facilitates first ever export of lemons from Argentina to China
17:31 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 6M’2020 reached 14.8 million tonnes
17:30 Kloosterboer starts construction of Cool Port II at City Terminal Rotterdam
17:06 ArcelorMittal issues invitation to tender for heat network in North Sea Port
16:45 Damen delivers five zero emissions propulsion ferries to Arriva in Copenhagen
16:12 Kvaerner improves financial results and outlook
15:32 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 9,623 in RF spot market
15:08 EMSA’s RPAS to support Finnish, Estonian and Swedish Coast Guard functions
14:05 Zvezda Shipyard lays down fifth Aframax tanker, Nursultan Nazarbayev
13:33 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 6M’2020 fell by 16.5% YoY
13:10 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf, Red Sea & Egypt Red Sea ports to the US Gulf, US East Coast & Canada East Coast
12:00 Sembcorp Marine President & CEO appointed Co-chair of International Advisory Panel on Maritime Decarbonisation
11:01 A.P. Moller - Maersk to acquire European specialist KGH Customs Services
11:00 The car carrier Höegh Xiamen declared a constructive total loss after fire
10:31 IMO is holding an informal (virtual) preliminary discussion session on short-term measures for reducing GHG emissions from ships
10:22 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 06
10:00 GTT receives an order from Zvezda for the tank design of five ARC7 ice-breaking LNG carriers
09:56 Republic of Korea implements national sulphur emission control area
09:47 Tallink Grupp cancels Riga-Saaremaa direct special trip
09:29 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for June 2020 and 2Q of 2020 financial year
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 3

2020 July 5

15:02 FURUNO acquire EMRI A/S, Danish based provider of advanced ships Maneuvering and Steering Systems
14:51 HamiltonJet partners with RIBCRAFT to power 48 US Navy RHIBs
13:42 Ingalls Shipbuilding awarded $936 million contract to build navy destroyer
12:18 Huisman to deliver offshore mast crane for wind turbine installation in Taiwan
10:44 USCG assists disabled vessels near Freeport, Texas

2020 July 4

15:01 APL announces storage arrangements for China reefer imports
14:39 MAN to supply compression technology for offshore gas production
13:28 Naval Group selected iXblue to supply navigation systems for Gowind-class vessels
12:33 USCG halts illegal charter, rescues 2 on disabled jet ski near Venetian Causeway Bridge
11:04 DNV GL: Ports can be the front runners of the energy transition, if port authorities and industry sectors join forces

2020 July 3

18:37 DistriRail adds its rail schedules to the Port of Rotterdam Authority’s Navigate tool
18:07 ClassNK releases amendments to class rules
17:44 Possibilities of digital transformation of military shipbuilding to be discussed at "ARMY-2020" forum