-
2020 July 7 09:31
Oil prices are decreasing
Oil prices declined by 0.37%-0.42%
On 7 July 2020 (07:42, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.42% to $42.92 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery fell by 0.37% to $40.48 per barrel.
On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.
On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.
2020 July 7
|09:31
|Oil prices are decreasing
|09:13
|Baltic Dry Index as of July 6
|08:40
|Klaveness Combination Carriers secures the first sustainability linked bank financing in Norwegian shipping
2020 July 6
2020 July 5
2020 July 4
2020 July 3
2020 July 2
|18:37
|CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean