  • 2020 July 7 09:31

    Oil prices are decreasing

    Oil prices declined by 0.37%-0.42%

    On 7 July 2020 (07:42, Moscow time), Brent Crude Oil futures price fell by 0.42% to $42.92 per barrel, Light (WTI) for August delivery fell by 0.37% to $40.48 per barrel. 

    On 12 April 2020, OPEC+ approved new oil output cut by 9.7 million bpd in May-June, 7.7 million bpd in the second half and 5.8 million bpd by May 2022.

    On 6 June 2020, OPEC+ agreed to extend oil-production cuts by 9.7 million bpd till the end of July.

2020 July 7

09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 6
08:40 Klaveness Combination Carriers secures the first sustainability linked bank financing in Norwegian shipping

2020 July 6

19:07 Equinor awarded framework contract for engineering and installation services on Statfjord
18:27 CMA CGM to launch Round the Africa service
18:07 APM Terminals Buenos Aires facilitates first ever export of lemons from Argentina to China
17:31 Northern Sea Route cargo traffic in 6M’2020 reached 14.8 million tonnes
17:30 Kloosterboer starts construction of Cool Port II at City Terminal Rotterdam
17:06 ArcelorMittal issues invitation to tender for heat network in North Sea Port
16:45 Damen delivers five zero emissions propulsion ferries to Arriva in Copenhagen
16:12 Kvaerner improves financial results and outlook
15:32 Average wholesale prices for М-100 HFO fell to RUB 9,623 in RF spot market
15:08 EMSA’s RPAS to support Finnish, Estonian and Swedish Coast Guard functions
14:05 Zvezda Shipyard lays down fifth Aframax tanker, Nursultan Nazarbayev
13:33 Throughput of Port Vysotsky in 6M’2020 fell by 16.5% YoY
13:10 CMA CGM announces PSS from the Indian Subcontinent, Middle East Gulf, Red Sea & Egypt Red Sea ports to the US Gulf, US East Coast & Canada East Coast
12:00 Sembcorp Marine President & CEO appointed Co-chair of International Advisory Panel on Maritime Decarbonisation
11:01 A.P. Moller - Maersk to acquire European specialist KGH Customs Services
11:00 The car carrier Höegh Xiamen declared a constructive total loss after fire
10:31 IMO is holding an informal (virtual) preliminary discussion session on short-term measures for reducing GHG emissions from ships
10:22 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 06
10:00 GTT receives an order from Zvezda for the tank design of five ARC7 ice-breaking LNG carriers
09:56 Republic of Korea implements national sulphur emission control area
09:47 Tallink Grupp cancels Riga-Saaremaa direct special trip
09:29 AS Tallink Grupp published its statistics for June 2020 and 2Q of 2020 financial year
09:13 Baltic Dry Index as of July 3

2020 July 5

15:02 FURUNO acquire EMRI A/S, Danish based provider of advanced ships Maneuvering and Steering Systems
14:51 HamiltonJet partners with RIBCRAFT to power 48 US Navy RHIBs
13:42 Ingalls Shipbuilding awarded $936 million contract to build navy destroyer
12:18 Huisman to deliver offshore mast crane for wind turbine installation in Taiwan
10:44 USCG assists disabled vessels near Freeport, Texas

2020 July 4

15:01 APL announces storage arrangements for China reefer imports
14:39 MAN to supply compression technology for offshore gas production
13:28 Naval Group selected iXblue to supply navigation systems for Gowind-class vessels
12:33 USCG halts illegal charter, rescues 2 on disabled jet ski near Venetian Causeway Bridge
11:04 DNV GL: Ports can be the front runners of the energy transition, if port authorities and industry sectors join forces

2020 July 3

18:37 DistriRail adds its rail schedules to the Port of Rotterdam Authority’s Navigate tool
18:07 ClassNK releases amendments to class rules
17:44 Possibilities of digital transformation of military shipbuilding to be discussed at "ARMY-2020" forum
17:05 ECSA welcomes study on social aspects within the maritime transport sector
16:50 Rosmorrechflot warns about Russia’s risk to move from White to Grey list of Paris MoU
16:24 11 major international companies join forces to accelerate the energy transition in transport and logistics
15:48 Hydrographic Company and MRTS sign contract on construction of Utrenny terminal facilities
15:10 CMA CGM announces rates from Asia to Red Sea
14:43 ABP publishes its Annual Review 2020
14:10 Port of Savannah’s Ocean Terminal takes delivery of two mobile harbor cranes
13:12 Alfa Laval wins SEK 130 million offshore order in China
12:26 Throughput of port Azov in 6M’2020 fell by 15% YoY
12:01 ICS launches Guidance for Engine Room Safety
11:47 North-Western Shipping Company merges into Volga-Fleet
11:15 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to North Europe
10:59 Finnlines announces bunker surcharge for Malmö-Travemünde-Malmö
10:13 Ocean Yield takes delivery of newcastlemax dry bulk newbuilding
10:12 GTT and Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex sign a Technical Assistance and License Agreement for the construction of LNG carriers incorporating membrane tank systems
09:52 Bunker prices changed slightly at the Port of Saint-Petersburg, Russia (graph)
09:34 Baltic Dry Index as of July 2
09:20 MABUX: Bunker market this morning, July 03
09:16 Oil prices start decreasing
09:09 Baleària presents a proposal for the construction and operation of the new passenger terminal in the Port of Valencia

2020 July 2

18:37 CMA CGM announces FAK rates from Asia to the Mediterranean