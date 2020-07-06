2020 July 6 18:27

CMA CGM to launch Round the Africa service

CMA CGM has announced its new product Round the Africa (RTA) service in complement of the current existing 31 services to Sub Saharan Africa.

Round The Africa is the unique product available on the market direct from Asia to Senegal and Sierra Leone with best transit time. Dakar is reached weekly from Ningbo in 35 days, from Nansha in 32 days. Freetown is reached in 35 days from Nansha. The service offer to Tema is improved with 3 weekly departures.

Shanghai is reached in 29 days from Abidjan, 31 days from Tema, 36 days from Freetown and 39 days from Dakar.

Round the Africa service features are the following:

Service fully operated by CMA CGM

Fleet deployment of 11 vessels of 4,200 TEU nominal capacity

Rotation: Shanghai – Ningbo – Nansha – Singapore – Malta – Tanger – Dakar – Freetown – Tema – Abidjan – Port Kelang – Shanghai

Launch date : July 25, 2020 at Shanghai