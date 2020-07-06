2020 July 6 17:30

Kloosterboer starts construction of Cool Port II at City Terminal Rotterdam

In mid-July, Kloosterboer will begin the construction of a new state-of-the-art fully automated multi-customer high-rise cold-storage facility with a storage capacity of 60,000 pallets at City Terminal Rotterdam. The building is expected to be finished by January of 2022.



Two years after the realisation of Kloosterboer Cool Port I, an ultra-modern fruit terminal that offers a combination of cool and cold storage capacity, Kloosterboer is now developing a state-of-the-art fully automated high-rise cold-storage warehouse at City Terminal Rotterdam. Pallets will be brought in on self-unloading or conventional trucks and are then automatically taken from the shipping hall via conveyer belts, turntables and sluices to the cold-storage facility, where cranes will automatically place the pallets in their designed position.

Sustainability is a key concern for Kloosterboer. The high-rise cold-storage warehouse is 35-45% more energy efficient than a conventional cold-storage facility. The forty-metre-tall building will be constructed in accordance with the high BREEAM requirements. Kloosterboer intends to install approximately 2,700 solar panels on the building's roof. Together with the existing solar panel installation at Cool Port I, which consists of 11,000 solar panels, this makes Kloosterboer one of the leading companies in the port of Rotterdam when it comes to generating solar power for in-house use.

Launching customer is Lamb Weston / Meijer, one of the biggest producers of frozen potato products. The company has selected Kloosterboer as its logistics service provider to handle export products via the port of Rotterdam. In the future, the products made by Lamb Weston / Meijer will be delivered to Cool Port II, among other places, from the company's various production facilities throughout the Netherlands. From there, they will be loaded into containers, which are then transported by barge to the container terminals on the Maasvlakte-Rotterdam for further export.



The Kloosterboer Group is a family-owned company with 95 years of experience in the handling of temperature controlled food products, such as fish, meat, fruit, fruit juices /-concentrates, dairy and potato products. Kloosterboer develops and provides innovative and sustainable solutions in the supply chain for conditioned food products. Kloosterboer is committed to long-term relationships and wants to make cost savings for its customers and increase the level of service. The company is specialised in warehousing, stevedoring, forwarding, shipping, customs and logistics IT. With over 4,8 million m3 storage capacity spread across 15 locations worldwide and more than 900 employees, Kloosterboer is one of the leading companies in this sector.

Kloosterboer is an entrepreneurial, innovative and sustainable logistics service provider. The construction of Cool Port II still leaves Kloosterboer with ample space for the next phase; Cool Port III.



With an annual agrifood throughput of over 19 million tonnes, Rotterdam ranks as Europe’s largest port in this segment. Both import and export flows are expected to increase further over the next few years. The Port of Rotterdam Authority will facilitate this growth by offering new and existing companies in this segment ample room for the quick, safe and reliable storage and handling of agricultural food products. The development of Cool Port II – which will combine a capacity of 60,000 pallets for frozen cargo with an intermodal connection with Maasvlakte – will further strengthen Rotterdam’s position as an agrifood port.